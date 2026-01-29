Stephen Curry Makes Personal Announcement After Prestigious Recognition on Thursday

Before Stephen Curry, the NBA had never seen someone who could shoot beyond the arc the way he does. He has achieved everything that a basketball player dreams about. Four championships, two MVPs, finals MVP, and whatnot. But outside the game, Curry has expanded his wings. Author and movie producer are some of the titles he owns. Even in those arenas, he is receiving one recognition after another.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Curry added another accolade off the court as The Baddest Speechwriter of All claimed the Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival. The short documentary, co-created with two-time Oscar winner Ben Proudfoot, topped the nonfiction field. The announcement came Tuesday night in Park City, Utah, during the festival’s main awards ceremony, which also honored fiction, international fiction, and animation entries.

However, NBA duties kept Steph Curry away from the ceremony. Even so, timing worked in his favor. The Golden State Warriors faced the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City the same night. As a result, Ben Proudfoot confirmed the duo planned to celebrate together after the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story…