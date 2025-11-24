Stephen Curry Makes Personal Announcement for $436B Business on Sunday

Fans kept refreshing their feeds, waiting for Stephen Curry to finally announce the launch date of his next signature kicks. After all, he’d just crowned himself a sneaker-free agent. Instead, he hit everyone with the smoothest crossover of the year and revealed the release date for his movie instead. No shoe news, just a Hollywood twist. And honestly, the project feels massive, the kind that could shift the whole game.

Steph Curry took to X this Sunday to drop some big news: “Not your average GOAT. From the creators of KPop Demon Hunters and Spider-Man: Across the #SpiderVerse, #GOATmovie hits theaters February 2026.”

The film is set to release on February 13, 2026, marking Curry’s official leap into the booming $436 billion global animation industry. That market, valued at USD 436.24 billion in 2024, is expected to nearly double to USD 895.71 billion by 2034, growing at a steady 7.46% CAGR between 2025 and 2034.

Sony Pictures Animation is gearing up for a wild ride with their new sports-themed animated flick GOAT, hitting theaters just in time for NBA All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles. The film is set in an all-animal world and follows Will, a small goat with massive dreams, as he gets a once-in-a-lifetime shot to join the pros and compete in “roarball,” a high-octane, full-contact, co-ed sport dominated by the fastest and fiercest animals around.

Curry isn’t just producing but stepping into the voice booth for the first time as Lenny Williamson, a giraffe! Talking about the process, Curry admitted:

“Recording is so different, because you’re kind of in your own world. You understand what you’re trying to do with what voice you’re bringing and bringing energy, but the only thing I underestimated with voice acting is how much it’s just full-body, you’re putting your entire being into it.”

At the heart of the story, Curry says he’s proud of the film’s message: “There’s a message in there for everybody.” From underdog perseverance to chasing dreams bigger than yourself, GOAT mirrors a lot of Curry’s own journey: from under-recruited high school standout to NCAA Elite Eight sensation at Davidson, all the way to NBA superstardom. It’s a personal touch that adds depth beneath all the laughs and slam-dunks.

With an all-star voice cast including Gabrielle Union, Nick Kroll, Patton Oswalt, Jenifer Lewis, and more, Curry’s GOAT promises high-energy comedy, heartfelt moments, and some seriously chaotic roarball action.

Curry exits Under Armour amid $95M restructuring, chasing bigger payday

After 13 years of a sneaker partnership that made headlines, Stephen Curry officially declared himself a sneaker free agent, telling reporters, “I’m going to have some fun with this in terms of being open to whatever opportunities are the right fit. I’ll try everything out.”

The Warriors star recently tried out wearing Nike and Reebok after the split with Under Armour. While the Curry Brand thrived on court, UA quietly tightened its belt, expanding its 2025 restructuring plan, planning to cut $95 million (including Curry’s share), trimming staff, and writing off assets.

Financially, the move was just as eye-opening. Curry’s 2023 deal with UA included $75 million in future equity. But with Under Armour stock down 50%, he’s leaving $37.5 million on the table to chase independence. UA’s basketball business, including Curry’s brand, pulls in only $100-120 million annually. Compare that to Nike’s Jordan Brand, which raked in over $5 billion in 2025, and the disparity is huge.

UA’s latest quarterly results showed a net loss of $19 million on $1.33 billion in revenue, following a 4% decline in the quarter before. CEO Plank’s plan moving forward? Strengthen premium product lines, increase average selling prices, and focus on top-volume programs. Curry, apparently, didn’t make that list.

The cultural factor didn’t help either. UA never captured the sneaker zeitgeist Curry needed, the resale market lagged, and the brand’s profile felt discount-y rather than coveted. Even with the Curry franchise generating over $100 million annually, it was a tiny fraction of UA’s total portfolio. Meanwhile, Jordan’s empire, despite a 16% dip, still brought in $7.6 billion in 2025.

So while Curry plots his next sneaker chapter, he’s not exactly idle. Instead, he pivoted his hustle, producing the animated film GOAT, stepping into the $436 billion global animation industry, and proving that if one market won’t match your value, you just create your own.