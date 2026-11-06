Stephen Curry Sends Message About Ayesha Curry Amid Her Intimate Movie Scene

Stephen Curry has publicly shown his support for Ayesha Curry as her new movie, Second Chance Holiday, draws attention for an on-screen kiss with co-star Matthew Daddario. After the scene circulated on social media and sparked discussion about the couple, the Golden State Warriors star shared a message celebrating his wife’s latest career move.

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Taking to Threads, Stephen shared a link to the movie and wrote, “What is @ayeshacurry out here doing now? Y’all gotta see this… Proud of you my woman 🙌”

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The post offered a glimpse of Stephen’s reaction as Ayesha stepped into her first leading role in a feature film. At the same time, the attention surrounding the movie had also shifted toward a particular scene between her character and Daddario’s.

In Second Chance Holiday, Ayesha plays Chelsey, a dating expert who wants to break her pattern of being dumped during the holiday season. Her character eventually reconnects with her high school sweetheart, played by Daddario, setting up the romantic storyline that includes the on-screen kiss.

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The scene began circulating online after the movie premiered on The Roku Channel on November 5. Some social media users questioned the moment because Ayesha is married to Stephen, turning a scripted part of the romantic comedy into a discussion about their relationship.

Ayesha responded directly to the criticism on X, writing, “It’s not even real you guys are annoying 🤣.”

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Her response addressed the distinction between an actor’s role and their personal life. The kiss is part of the film’s fictional romance, in which Chelsey reconnects with someone from her past.

Stephen had already celebrated Ayesha’s leading role when the film was announced on October 27. In an Instagram Stories post, he called her his “My Leading Lady” and added, “I get to see the work behind the scenes and now the world gets to see you shine and this is just the beginning.”

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His earlier message and latest Threads post highlight his support for Ayesha’s acting career. While the on-screen kiss has become a talking point, Stephen’s public comments have focused on celebrating her work rather than addressing the criticism.

Ayesha has previously appeared in projects including Irish Wish, but Second Chance Holiday gives her a leading role. Directed by Maxwell McGuire and written by Erin Muroski, the romantic comedy follows Chelsey as she navigates relationships and tries to break her pattern of holiday-season breakups.

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The film began streaming on The Roku Channel, giving viewers the opportunity to see the storyline behind the scene that attracted attention online.

With the movie now available, the conversation around Ayesha’s role has extended beyond its romantic storyline. Stephen’s message has made his support clear, while Ayesha has reminded viewers that the scene belongs to a fictional story.