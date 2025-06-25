Stephen Curry Not In Sight as Ayesha Curry Enjoys Tropical Adventure With Special Someone

The Summer ‘Gram is loading, and our faves have a lot to share about their vacations. Stephen Curry’s offseason is well-known. Once more, he’s hitting the greens in a big way. The Warriors’ superstar has brought back his annual golf tourney, The Underrated Golf Tour, for untapped talent. While he heads to Colorado to kick off the Curry Cup fest, his wife, Ayesha, has zipped off on a vacation of her own. Along with her is her original ride-or-die.

Ayesha has shared some of her summer fun with her 7.9 million Instagram followers. That included golf with Steph, a beach trip, the BottleRock Festival in Napa, and more. She was also in Aspen, not for skiing, but for the Food & Wine Classic, bringing more visibility to Domaine Curry, her wine brand with her sister-in-law, Sydel.

Now she’s taking a much-deserved break. Previously, she teased that she was on the way to a “new adventure” in her flight. And now, she’s offered a few glimpses of that adventure. Shortly after getting off the flight, she first made a trip to the nearest Tim Hortons. In an Instagram post captioned, “🌴 Adventures with my bestie since 1990,” Ayesha is in another gorgeous beach location. No Steph, no kids. Joining her is her ‘bestie’ of decades, Sheraine Robinson.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry)

Tim Hortons and Robinson have something in common – both are based in Canada. The Toronto-based entrepreneur is recognizable to the Curry fam’s fans as their acclaimed stylist. She, however, deserves credit for her entrepreneurial ventures and championing mental health awareness in the fashion industry. As the caption says, they’ve been best friends for 35 years – since diapers. Ayesha met Stephen Curry when they were teens. Which means Sheraine was there first.

Curry and Robinson don’t hint at where they are. Their vacation spot, though, is beautiful. They brought back childhood vibes playing in the incoming waves, sifting out colorful rocks in the sand, and making funny shadows. Ayesha’s vacation, however, surprised her fans for a whole other reason.

Ayesha Curry’s self-care

The mom of four’s first vacation start selfie, though, was more meaningful than it looked. Ayesha revealed that she suffered from postpartum skin troubles since giving birth to their youngest, Caius, in May 2024. Managing her skin health hasn’t taken a break, even if she’s on vacation, and her efforts have yielded results.

“I got raging hormonal acne after having cai and we’re finally in a good spot (will post a photo later)!!!” she shared on her Stories at the start of her girls trip. Ayesha jumped on the in-flight skincare trend by sharing her self-care routine. She added a skincare line under the Sweet July banner earlier this year which is part of that vacation routine.

It was worth flexing the results of her self-care on this vacation. Ayesha is strutting on the beach in a metallic green two-piece. She even posed on a rock, with a caption, “More sun please.” The whole is that of a classic Sports Illustrated cover. As always, Ayesha Curry’s vacations are filling us with FOMO. The question is, is Steph feeling it too?