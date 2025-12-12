Stephen Curry Now 103 Points From Losing NBA Record After DeMar DeRozan’s Feat In Kings-Nuggets

Tonight, the Denver Nuggets took on the Sacramento Kings, and though the match isn’t looking too close in the third quarter, one off-court story is drawing attention. Because with his 11 points so far, DeMar DeRozan has broken a record, challenging Stephen Curry.

Tonight, DeRozan passed Vince Carter for 23rd all-time in scoring, something that Curry did on 19th November this year. Now, with Curry having missed time, DeRozan has managed to close the gap a bit, sitting within 103 points of passing Curry.

Heading into tonight’s game, DeRozan has averaged 18 points per game on solid efficiency, but his lowest point average since his fourth year in the league. The Kings have struggled this year with him and Zach LaVine at the helm, especially because Domantas Sabonis has missed a lot of time due to a meniscus injury.