Stephen Curry Potentially Snubs Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal After Decision on Sneaker Free Agency

Stephen Curry’s sneaker free agency has quietly turned into one of the NBA’s most-watched storylines. Since amicably parting ways with Under Armour in November 2025, the Warriors superstar hasn’t just rotated shoes; he’s turned every appearance into a tribute tour. Kobes, Jordans, Adidas, Li-Ning, Puma, tennis shoes, the choices have felt intentional, almost conversational. And ahead of the 2026 NBA All-Star Game, his latest selection added a new layer to the conversation.

Even while sidelined with a knee injury, Curry showed up for All-Star Media Day in Los Angeles wearing the signature shoe of Team USA teammate Anthony Edwards, the Adidas AE 1 Low “Gold Medal” player exclusive.

The gold colorway referenced Team USA’s 2024 Paris Olympic run, but the details stood out more. The pair featured Curry’s initials and his Olympic jersey number, signaling this wasn’t just a random wear-test; it was a personalized build created for him. When asked about the decision, Curry made clear that nothing has been finalized yet.

“I’m enjoying the free agency for sure right now. I think we’re active in conversations and all that, and trying to figure out what the right home and right partner are. But yeah, whenever that becomes a reality, I know people I’ll let people know for sure.”

USA Today via Reuters Mar 24, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) defends Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5)

The comment matched his approach all season. Since entering free agency, Curry has repeatedly emphasized he’s exploring options rather than sending signals to any single brand. Adidas has been aggressive in courting him, while Nike, the brand he wore early in his career, has also held interest. As of February 16, 2026, no agreement has been reached.

Still, the optics mattered. Wearing a custom Adidas player exclusive during All-Star weekend naturally amplified speculation about where his long-term partnership could land.

Anthony Edwards expresses his true feelings about Stephen Curry wearing AE 1s

No one appeared more excited than Edwards himself. Curry had already worn AE models earlier this season during a December matchup between Golden State and Minnesota, warming up in the AE 1 Low “CLOT” and later playing in the AE 2 “Blue Fusion.” Edwards, sidelined that night, noticed immediately.

“I ain’t gonna lie, that one of the best feelings in the world. The greatest point guard, and he comes AE’s on them folk.”

The moment resurfaced after All-Star Media Day, and Edwards doubled down on the idea of bringing Curry to Adidas. “He needs a lil’ sauce from me. Steph needs a lil’ street cred. He gotta come f— with me.” The recruiting pitch remains playful rather than official, but it captures how unique Curry’s situation has become. Instead of a quiet contract negotiation, his sneaker future is unfolding publicly one pair at a time.

For now, the league’s most famous free agent isn’t on the market for teams, but for brands, and every appearance continues to move the conversation forward without revealing the final answer.