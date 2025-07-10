Stephen Curry Provides Update on Warriors Front Office Strategy After Jonathan Kuminga Claim

Golden State Warriors fans waiting for their front office to make a big splash this offseason might want to grab a snack and a comfy chair—because, according to Stephen Curry, things might be moving at the speed of a Ben Simmons jumper.

Speaking from Edgewood Tahoe—where Curry was busy reliving his epic 2023 eagle putt like it was Game 7 of the Finals—the four-time NBA champ gave fans a glimpse into his mindset amidst a surprisingly quiet summer from the Dubs’ brass.

No, he’s not panicking. Yes, he still hates seeing his longtime teammates leave. And no, he’s not pretending that the rest of the Western Conference hasn’t turned into a basketball version of The Avengers. “You’d like contracts to be straightforward, but most of the time they’re not,” Stephen Curry said, referring to the Warriors’ current roster limbo. “I love playing with Jonathan, and I know he has a lot of potential to figure it out at a very high level. We’ll see what happens.”

That “Jonathan” would be Jonathan Kuminga, the 22-year-old athletic freak and restricted free agent who’s been quietly sitting in trade limbo. According to ESPN’s Zach Lowe, Golden State has been asking for a solid young player plus a first-round pick in return for Kuminga. Think of it as ordering the filet mignon, lobster tail, and asking for the waiter’s watch while you’re at it. Unsurprisingly, that’s cratered interest from other teams.

“From what I’ve heard in the Jonathan Kuminga situation… this might take a while,” Lowe said. “Because I think the Warriors want real stuff back, like a decent young player, a first-round pick.”

Now, Kuminga’s situation might end in a trade, or it might result in him awkwardly returning to the team that tried to pawn him off like a gently used toaster. Either way, Stephen Curry isn’t losing sleep over it—he’s too busy soaking in the vibes at Curry Camp and taking golf selfies.

Let’s talk about the big emotional hit—Kevon Looney. The man who did all the dirty work, grabbed all the loose balls, and never once complained about averaging fewer touches than a backup punter is gone. The Warriors’ version of duct tape is now in New Orleans, and it’s hitting the locker room culture like the loss of Andre Iguodala and the G-League squad combined. “With me, Klay and Draymond, we avoided the evils of the NBA and the transitions from year to year for a long time,” Stephen Curry said. “Loon was part of that for a decade, instrumental to not only our championship runs but the culture around the locker room.”

Curry didn’t stop there. He got borderline poetic about Looney’s influence: “Every young guy who came in, he gave big-brother vibes even though he was a little brother to us. He was a stable presence for everybody, and we’ll miss his voice and his presence. I’m glad he got paid and got what he earned.”

Looney’s stats? Just 4.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists on 51.4% shooting last season. But his true value was in the intangibles—the glue guy stuff that doesn’t show up in a box score. Steve Kerr even sent him off with a heartfelt video: “This is a tough one,” Kerr said in a goodbye message. “Just your professionalism, your dignity, your class… and of course, the championship contributions you made year after year.”

Ten years. Three rings. Zero drama. That’s Kevon Looney. And now he’s off to the Pelicans, who welcomed him like he’s the missing piece to their playoff puzzle.

Curry Off the Court, Still Making Noise

When he’s not mentoring teammates or quietly wondering what the front office is doing, Stephen Curry is living his best offseason life. At Edgewood Tahoe, he returned to the very same green where he drained the winning eagle putt in 2023. “Obviously, I know I can win now,” Curry said. “That’s a good feeling.”

He even admitted that sometimes he still falls asleep thinking about that putt. For context, this is the same guy who once compared winning in golf to hitting buzzer-beaters like Kobe Bryant. If that’s not the most Stephen Curry thing ever, I don’t know what is.

And in between nostalgia tours and golf greatness, he’s taking Curry Brand global. For the first time ever, Curry Camp is going international—Asia, to be exact. That’s not all. He’s also introducing the first-ever Curry Con, a brand culture convention in Chongqing, China. Think Comic-Con, but with crossovers, kicks, and a lot more jumpers. “I’m incredibly excited for this year’s tour—not only to host Curry Camp in San Francisco but also to bring it to Asia for the first time,” Stephen Curry tweeted. “I’m looking forward to working with some of the best young athletes in the world.”

Under Armour added more: “Attendees will have the chance to explore interactive exhibits, discover the latest product innovations, engage in sports sessions with athletes, and delve deep into the brand’s rich history, core values, and forward-thinking vision.”

Curry Brand is basically building the Jordan-esque empire in real time—and Stephen Curry isn’t slowing down. Even with a postseason calf strain derailing his chance at ring No. 5 last season, he still averaged 24.5 points, 6.0 assists, and 4.4 rebounds on 44.8% FG and 39.7% from deep. That’s not just consistent—that’s clockwork Steph.

To sum it up: Stephen Curry is zen. The offseason is weird. Kuminga might be on the move—or not. Looney’s gone and deeply missed. The Warriors are stuck in a strange basketball purgatory where they’re neither rebuilding nor contending. It’s like being stuck at 38 wins with no gas and no draft picks.

But if Stephen Curry isn’t panicking, maybe we shouldn’t either. As he put it: “I’m sure some stuff will happen before training camp begins.”

Let’s just hope it’s the good kind of stuff. Because right now, the Western Conference looks like an NBA 2K fantasy league gone rogue: Oklahoma City is stacked, Houston has Durant, and Dallas has unleashed Cooper Flagg.

Warriors fans, stay patient. Stephen Curry is still here, still calm, still cooking. And if anyone can drag a team back to relevance with a busted roster and half a bench, it’s Chef Curry. Just don’t expect him to do it alone—again.