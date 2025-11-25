Stephen Curry Puts Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal & Others on Alert Over Sneaker Free Agency Decision

After more than a decade with Under Armour, Stephen Curry is finally free of any sneaker obligations. Since the split, he’s been trying out different shoes, but his choices are far from random. Each pair reflects a story he wants to share, and he’s enjoying the freedom to switch things up. Now, every game gives Curry a new way to express himself on the court.

Tonight, before playing against the Utah Jazz, he wore Michael Jordan’s ‘Flu Game’ sneakers. For the game, he switched to the ever-growing Sabrina Ionescu Nike sneakers. It marked the first time since 2013 that Curry had worn a Nike sneaker during the game. And for him, it’s all about celebrating the past and the present. Likewise, nothing is really off limits.

“So just kinda … Everybody should be on alert. I’m calling everybody. Trying to get some good product, but it’s just fun to, again, honor certain eras, moments in the game, current athletes who are doing great things, and just having fun with it,” Curry said after his 31-point performance against the Utah Jazz.

Curry has gone down several lanes since leaving Under Armour. He’s worn Jimmy Butler’s sneakers, a few Jordans, and recently added the Ionescu 3s as a sneaker he is confident to wear during games. But there’s got to be a bigger purpose behind circulating between different shoes.

Imago Oct 24, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after scoring against the Portland Trail Blazers in the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

In the end, the Warriors sensation still has his Curry brand to grow. And as a sneaker free agent, this could very well be him scouting for a reliable partner. That is an open message to the biggest brands in the world.

Michael Jordan, who has been fond of Stephen Curry, could lure him to the biggest sneaker empire. Shaquille O’Neal’s efforts to revive Reebok on the hardwood could take a defining leap if they land Curry on their roster after signing WNBA’s Angel Reese. The world of sneakers is waiting to feel the rumble of his decision.

And it seems the past is really forgotten in this case.

Can Nike finally make amends for missing out on Stephen Curry?

Nike played a major role in Curry’s choosing Under Armour to grow his legacy. They reportedly disrespected him during their meeting, leading to one of the most devastating misses in the brand’s history. For all these years, it looked like the Swoosh could never get Curry to forgive them. But the times have changed.

The Curry Brand in itself is the prize on offer. Stephen Curry is looking for a retail partner to grow the venture. Nike is the biggest and arguably has the most glittering roster of players. Another positive is his confidence in wearing the Ionescu 3’s for an actual game. A sneaker is incredibly personal for any athlete.

It decides how they feel and move on the court. Stephen Curry donning a Nike sneaker gives Sabrina Ionescu another medal for her innovation, but it is also a win for Nike. There is evident trust in the product they can curate for players. And if they play their cards right, they could have the two-time MVP back on their team while he is still at the peak of his popularity.

One guy who hopes this happens is his former teammate, Kevin Durant. “Yeah. No disrespect to Under Armour, [but] he should have always been a Nike athlete,” he recently told Kay Adams.

Having KD and LeBron James on their side could be leveraged to rope in Stephen Curry. Imagine the three most iconic players of the modern era on the same side. It doesn’t get any bigger than that.

Nike won’t botch another meeting with Stephen Curry, that’s for sure. But they also can’t take his on-court support lightly, as other brands are surely finding ways to convince the Warriors talisman to continue his sneaker journey with them. The decision really rests on which brand can sell its vision and how it aligns with how Curry sees the future of his brand.

Do you think Nike will see Curry return to them? Let us know your views in the comments below.