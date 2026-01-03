brand-logo
Stephen Curry Puts Shaquille O’Neal on Notice With Surprise Angel Reese Tribute as Free Agency Decision Looms

ByAdrija Mahato

Jan 3, 2026 | 2:24 PM EST

Stephen Curry Puts Shaquille O’Neal on Notice With Surprise Angel Reese Tribute as Free Agency Decision Looms

Adrija Mahato

Jan 3, 2026 | 2:24 PM EST

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Stephen Curry was a mere spectator at the Warriors vs the OKC Thunder game at Chase Center. He sat out due to an ankle injury. However, all eyes and attention shift to the Baby-Faced Assassin’s presence. Now, as you know, the  37-year-old became a sneaker free agent after a mutual split with Under Armour in November 2025. Thus giving him the free pass to wear other brands and explore new deals.

Since the breakup, Steph’s sneaker pick of the day attracts everyone. Usually, he’d wear the Curry Brand kicks. But now, he suits up in Jordans, Kobe collections, and even graces the floor in AE 1 Lows. Thus, when the 37-year-old donned “Receipt Ready” Reebok Angel Reese 1 on Friday, all heads turned.

Angel Reese took her first step into signature footwear last September with Reebok. And she made sure it caught everyone’s attention by unveiling the shoe’s design on the cover of the WNBA edition of NBA 2K26. Interestingly, the “Receipts Ready” colorway draws inspiration from the Chicago Sky star keeping tabs on every doubter. Meanwhile, Tari Eason and Wendell Carter Jr. were the first NBA stars to wear Reese’s sneakers. And now, Stephen Curry adds himself to the list.

Reebok Basketball President Shaquille O’Neal has now stirred the pot, hinting at a possible move for Curry after his split with UA, suddenly igniting buzz about the Warriors icon teaming up with Reebok.

Shaq perks his ears after Stephen Curry’s sneaker move

Shaquille O’Neal and Reebok share a legacy rooted in the early 1990s, when the brand bet big on a rookie Magic center. The Shaq Attaq arrived in 1992 and quietly reshaped signature basketball shoes. Fast forward to 2023. Reebok elevated O’Neal as Basketball President, banking on legacy, star power, and the Iverson era to reboot performance hoops.

Now, he seemingly has his eyes on sneaker-free agent Stephen Curry. Back in November 2025, when Curry wore Shaqnosis, Shaq said, “Well, he is a good, personal friend of mine, and I think our people are having conversations with his people.” He added, “It was a big moment for me (Curry wearing the Shaqnosis), a big moment for the brand. It puts everyone in a ‘What’s he gonna do?’ phase, so I wish him well.”

The loudest statement came without a single step on the court. Injured yet influential, Stephen Curry turned Chase Center into a sneaker runway. His free agent phase keeps guessing alive. Angel Reese 1 stole the frame. Meanwhile, Shaq watches closely as Reebok possibly feels momentum and speculation breathes.

