Stephen Curry Reacts as Kyle Lowry Sends Emotional Message on Raptors Retirement Day

He ended Stephen Curry’s quest for a three-peat in 2019. The Toronto Raptors, led by Kyle Lowry and Kawhi Leonard, defeated the Golden State Warriors in six games (4-2) to win the 2019 NBA Finals. Seven years later, Curry was not going to let the rivalry get in the way, as he had warm words for the six-time NBA All-Star who was marking a special moment after 20 years in the league.

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Lowry brought his NBA career to a close by signing a ceremonial one-day contract with the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday, allowing him to retire with the franchise that defined his legacy. Curry, on his Instagram Story, had three words for him:

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“Congrats my brother.”

Kyle Lowry had repeatedly promised after leaving Toronto in 2021 that he would return one day to retire as a Raptor. Back in January, he asserted that: “My goal… I will sign a one-day contract and retire as a Raptor. That has not changed.” That promise became a reality when Toronto officially welcomed him back for a retirement ceremony and ceremonial contract signing.

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Lowry spent nine seasons in Toronto from 2012 to 2021 and leaves as the franchise’s all-time leader in assists (4,277), steals (873), 3-pointers made (1,518), and playoff wins. He ranks second in franchise history in games played and minutes, behind only DeMar DeRozan. He finished his career averaging 13.8 points, 6.0 assists, 4.2 rebounds, and an Olympic gold medal with Team USA (2016).

Lowry Shares Emotional Message to Raptors Fans

Kyle Lowry, ahead of the emotional one-day signing, had a message for the Toronto Raptors fans.

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“In the end, does your basketball career come down to just numbers? The numbers on a paycheck? Or the numbers on a stat sheet? For some players, maybe. Don’t get me wrong, I counted all the assists I got. … The next number? 2019. I think we all know why that number’s special. Every single day, we went to work like nothing mattered. Every day, every practice, every shootaround, nothing mattered. … We knew what we were playing for. We were playing for the city of Toronto and the country of Canada. 2019 NBA Champions!”

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During his presser, he spoke about the Raptors’ recent acquisition of former player and teammate Kawhi Leonard.

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“I think the moves that Bobby [Webster] is making and what he’s doing, they know what they’re gonna do, they’re trying to win another championship… a championship is his only aspiration.”

Imago Credit: IMAGN

The Raptors acquired Leonard from the Los Angeles Clippers in a massive trade that sent Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, multiple first-round picks, a pick swap, and second-round picks to Los Angeles. The deal ended Leonard’s seven-year stint with the Clippers and reunited him with the organization where he won his second league title.

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Leonard has one season and approximately $50.3 million remaining on his contract. Now that he is back in Toronto, the Raptors are expected to begin extension talks immediately. He is reportedly eligible for a two-year extension worth about $123.7 million.