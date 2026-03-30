Stephen Curry Reacts as Moses Moody Breaks Silence After Torn Knee Surgery

A no-contact knee injury became a torn patellar tendon issue for Moses Moody, putting him on the sidelines for close to a year. Stephen Curry was completely in shock with his hands at the back of his head when he saw his teammate come crashing down. Now, the 23-year-old guard shared his emotions for the first time and had support from his locker room leader.

“I appreciate all of the love. Every challenge I’ve been through in life I’m glad I went through. I’m sure I’ll feel the same about this. 💪🏾.” The post on social media was a simple thank you for the fans who supported him the most after the season ending injury. Stephen Curry was one such supporter who shared the message on his Instagram story with motivating words.

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“Going to be back better than ever, Mo!”

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With just under a minute left in a 137-131 win over the Dallas Mavericks, Moses Moody suffered a non-contact horror injury after his left knee buckled during a routine breakaway. The fifth-year star fell hard on the floor and started clutching his knee, and needed to be stretched off the court. He came back after a 10-game absence following a wrist injury and was the top scorer for the team on the night.

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The scans showed a torn left patellar tendon. That’s why the support from Stephen Curry matters. It signifies the trust that they had already showcased when Moody went down injured. While the guard was in a wheelchair, going for an MRI scan, the teammates stood outside patiently. Moses sustained an injury on Monday, and he underwent successful surgery on Friday in Los Angeles.

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In 60 games this year, Moody delivered career-best averages in scoring (12.1 points per game), rebounding (3.3), assists (1.6), and 3-point shooting (40.1%) while serving as Golden State’s top perimeter defender. This became the second season-ending injury for the Warriors.

On January 19, Jimmy Butler suffered an ACL injury, which will also sideline him for up to a year. While Curry is not out for the season, his own injury problems haven’t been kind.

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Stephen Curry’s injury gets a positive update

A few days ago, head coach Steve Kerr was blunt with his assessment that he won’t risk the 2x MVP if he isn’t fully healed. Meaning, another season-ending injury for the Golden State. But it seems the rehab sessions have been working miracles as Kerr dropped a more positive update, which the Dub Nation wanted to hear.

Kerr spoke to the media before the Sunday showdown against the Denver Nuggets and informed them about the message from Rick Celebrini, the team’s head of medical staff. The head coach said Stephen Curry was “doing well,” and in fact, the 37-year-old apparently had a “good session”. Curry, who last played Jan. 30, missed his 25th consecutive game Sunday with right kneecap soreness known as runner’s knee.

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The next step towards a successful return requires scrimmage participation. For now, there was no update from Kerr on the timeline for Stephen Curry‘s return. With just 8 games remaining for the season to end, the Warriors will need their leader soon.