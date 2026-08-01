Stephen Curry Reacts to Draymond Green’s Extension With Warriors Amid Kevin Durant Reunion Rumors

Tensions in the Golden State are palpable over the lack of championship-caliber additions during the summer. Reports emerged that a reunion with Kevin Durant could be on the horizon. For now, Stephen Curry is content celebrating the news of Draymond Green’s extension.

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He opted out of his one-year, $27.7 million contract in June to make way for LeBron James’ addition. But the 14-year veteran has now re-signed for the same deal. The Warriors made it official on Instagram, and Curry reacted on his Instagram Story with a three-word message.

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“Let’s get it!!!” His response comes amid questions about the franchise’s long-term direction. Even Steve Kerr had to acknowledge that the Warriors missed out on signing star players LeBron James and Jaylen Brown.

But the coach hinted at, “[Sometimes] not making a move can be the best thing to do for your future. And you keep stacking up good moves and eventually you pounce when you’re ready.” That name seems to be Kevin Durant.

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“The organization has not completely moved on from the idea of one day reuniting [Steph] Curry with former Warrior and two-time Finals MVP Kevin Durant.”

According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, the Golden State front office is monitoring KD’s situation if he becomes available next season.

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“Lacob and the Warriors would welcome Durant back with open arms, much like they were prepared to do in 2025 before he and his business partner Rich Kleiman stopped the trade deadline deal in its tracks.”

Alongside Stephen Curry, he helped the Warriors reach three consecutive NBA Finals and win back-to-back trophies in 2017 and 2018. But Durant reportedly ended a potential reunion in 2025 to prioritize stability in Phoenix.

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But the Suns ultimately traded him to the Rockets, and the Warriors zeroed in on Jimmy Butler. That partnership hasn’t paid off so far. Unfortunately, his ACL injury in January has now put championship plans into uncertainty.

Now, the KD news comes at a time when Stephen Curry becomes extension-eligible soon. Coming off a 37-45 season that ended in the Play-In Tournament, expectations were that the Warriors would make big moves.

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But they failed to persuade LeBron James, declined Boston’s asking price for Jaylen Brown, and never seriously considered trading for Anthony Davis.

Thus, Stephen Curry, who is eligible to sign a new two-year $136.7 million extension on August 29, can delay it to put more pressure on the Warriors to build a contending team.

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Kendrick Perkins even blasted the Warriors for their failure and urged, “Steph needs to be planning his exit strategy from the Golden State Warriors.”

So it remains to be seen how serious the front office is about making the most of Curry’s dwindling championship window.