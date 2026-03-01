Stephen Curry Reacts to Warriors’ $15M Roster Move Amid Injury Layoff

With several players sitting on the bench with injuries, Gui Santos stepped up for the Golden State Warriors when they needed someone to hold the fort. Therefore, it came as no surprise that the front office handed him a 3-year, $15 million extension on Saturday. Simply put, the Dubs are willing to trust the 23-year-old a bit longer. And Stephen Curry is on board with the plan.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Curry had a word with ESPN’s Malika Andrews during the Lakers vs Warriors. Speaking about Santos’ extension, Steph said, “That’s such an amazing story. He was so happy to just be on an NBA team at one point, and actually being a big part of our rotation, really developing, and becoming an impactful player on both ends of the floor.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He added, “And being rewarded with that type of security, coming from where he came from, it’s a big deal. It’s a big celebration today. And I know, as we get into the playoff chase, hopefully he’ll continue to prove his value there.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Santos, 23, is enjoying a breakout season, averaging career highs of 6.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.7 assists across 48 games, including 13 starts. Since the Warriors selected him in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft, he has averaged 4.9 points, 3.0 boards, and 1.4 assists across 127 career games with 15 starts, steadily building his rise with every opportunity.

Following the extension, Santos told the media, “The keyword for that is patience. Because when I got here, I was a point guard playing back in Brazil… and I spent the whole year in the G-league just learning how to fit in the system here.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While the Warriors celebrate Gui Santos’ extension, they lost Saturday’s faceoff against the LA Lakers. They ended the night with a 101-129 scoreline. And as always, Stephen Curry was the missing piece. The 4-time champ is yet to suit up again for the team.

No timeline for Stephen Curry’s return

Stephen Curry is always appointment viewing when the Golden State Warriors face the Los Angeles Lakers. However, Saturday night told a different story as Steph remained sidelined. He has now missed 11 consecutive games, including the final five before the All-Star break, and has not played since.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, he continues to manage patellofemoral pain syndrome in his right knee, a lingering issue that has forced Golden State to adjust without its centerpiece. Meanwhile, Curry’s return remains uncertain. He underwent an MRI after rejoining the Warriors post-break, and on Feb. 19, the team confirmed he would be re-evaluated in 10 days. Therefore, March 1 marks a potential checkpoint for updates.

Imago Jan 30, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) stands on the court during a break in the action against the Detroit Pistons in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Until then, 100% clarity on his comeback timeline remains out of reach. Meanwhile, ESPN’s Marc J. Spears recently reported, “Well, I heard around All-Star weekend he had a setback. He was trying to work out and get back, and it pushed him back.”

ADVERTISEMENT

So now, the Dubs hold their breath and wait to see what the medical team has to say about Curry’s return. Meanwhile, they celebrate Gui Santos’ $15 million extension. The youngster is seemingly secured for the next three years. Somewhat paving the path into a Stephen Curry-less Warriors era.