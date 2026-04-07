Stephen Curry Ready to Bid Goodbye to Jordan, Kobe, Sabrina Sneakers for Special Purpose

Stephen Curry has been in a sneaker whirlwind lately. And honestly, it’s been fun to watch. Ever since that messy Under Armour split in November 2025, he’s been switching things up, even pulling out Kobe 6 Protros. But now, there’s a shift. The 38-year-old seems ready to let go of the pairs that walked him through 17 unforgettable NBA seasons.

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According to TMZ Sports, the Golden State Warriors superstar is teaming up with Sotheby’s to sell off game-worn sneakers from his NBA journey. Reports say that more than 70 kicks would be up for auction. And some of them are already turning heads. Steph has reportedly included the Kobe “Mambacita” sneakers. The ones he wore right after announcing his split from Under Armour following a 12-year run in the collection. Apparently, Curry signed those used Kobe kicks.

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Of course, there is more in stock. Stephen Curry has also put up his Nike Kobe 4 Protro “CHBL.” This is the very pair he wore when he eclipsed Michael Jordan’s record for most 40-point games by a player over 30. The collection also includes:

Worn and signed Air Jordan 12 “Flu Game” kicks from the Warriors vs. Jazz matchup.

Game-worn, signed custom Nike Sabrina 3 honoring Sabrina Ionescu.

A signed AE 1 Low “Gold Medal” PE.

The On THE ROGER Pro Fire that Curry wore during pre-game warm-ups (first appearance of the brand on the court).

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Imago Apr 26, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) follows through after shooting against the Houston Rockets during the third quarter of game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, the auction tips off on April 13. More importantly, every bid carries purpose, with proceeds going to the Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation, Curry co-founded with his wife, Ayesha, in 2019. Now, speaking with ClutchPoints about this partnership with Sotheby’s, Steph shared his thoughts.

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“I’ve always believed that every pair of sneakers tells a story,” he said. “This collection really captures a unique chapter for me during my sneaker free agency this season. From the tunnel walks to the on-court warm-ups to the games across the country, I was excited to spend this time shining a light on players over the years who have left their mark on the sneaker game.”

Stephen Curry further added, “What makes this even more special is the impact it can have off the court. Every dollar raised will support Eat. Learn. Play. — the foundation that I co-founded with Ayesha — where we focus on the everyday needs that shape a child’s future with access to food, literacy, and safe places to play and grow.”

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Amidst Curry’s sneaker deal quest, Under Armour pulled off an ugly move on the Warriors veteran earlier in February.

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Stephen Curry’s billion-dollar breakup took an unpleasant turn

Steph’s divorce from UA took an odd turn in February 2026. The $2.97 billion brand signed Curry to a lifetime deal in 2023 and assured he would keep his logo, trademark, and brand. However, that promise appeared to be slipping.

Before the split, @currybrand had hovered around 500,000 Instagram followers. Then things shifted. The account began shedding over 3,400 followers daily through December. Meanwhile, @uabasketball surged in the final month of 2025, adding 497,000 followers. Interestingly, that spike mirrored the exact number Curry Brand had lost, making the timing feel far from random.

“Meaning Under Armour had Instagram migrate Curry’s followers to their UA Basketball account, which the social media platform will do on occasion,” Sole Retreiver said. “We reached out to Under Armour for comment, but they’re not exactly taking our calls or e-mails at this time.”

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Imago Feb 3, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) looks on from the bench during the second period against the Philadelphia 76ers at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Justine Willard-Imagn Images

According to Sole Retriever, insiders revealed the shift came from internal decisions, not chance. They detailed how the company set specific conditions for Steph Curry to retain control of Curry Brand assets, including its followers. However, he failed to meet those terms. As a result, the company transferred those digital assets, quietly shifting control behind the scenes.

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At the same time, Stephen Curry announced that he had “no plans” to wear the then-latest launch, the Curry 13s, in any NBA games, Front Office Sports reported.

So, while Curry ended one sneaker chapter with UA, he is embarking on a special journey with his kicks collection. The auction speaks louder than words, tying legacy to purpose through Eat. Learn. Play. So, as Curry moves forward, both his sneakers and his story carry weight beyond the game. And the next deal? Well, it’s still a secret!