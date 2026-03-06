Stephen Curry Ready to Make Surprising Career Sacrifice as Championship Dreams Hang by a Thread

The Golden State Warriors were once open to trading Stephen Curry. Time proved it to be a perfect marriage. Curry’s emergence as an all-time cornerstone saw the franchise become a dynasty. Now, it’s hard to think of the Warriors without the Baby Face Assassin. It’s likely that it will never change, even as Curry approaches the twilight of his career.

Without giving much thought, the four-time champion has admitted wanting to be a Warrior for life. He just doesn’t want to be a legend on a struggling team. Anything else is on the table. Curry doesn’t mind being a shell of himself if that means he can end his story with the Warriors.

“Stephen and I talked about this for the story I did back in January and his thing was like ‘Yeah, I can be a role player. I can come off the bench’… There’s a lot of different ways you could go out as an NBA legend in this league and Steph, when we talked about it, seemed to put everything on the table,” Howard Beck revealed on Run It Back.

Stephen Curry has already reached the pinnacle of basketball multiple times. The Warriors, as a franchise aligns with his journey. They were counted out, never expected to be great. But their grit and optimism saw their partnership become legendary. Stephen Curry wants to honor that to the end.

It doesn’t matter how his career looks then. Whether it’s as a mentor to the young guys or a low-minute bench player. Representation matters to Curry. And while he’s going out, he wants to do so with the same team he’s called home. The question is, can the Warriors have one last hurrah before Curry reaches that stage?

The Warriors championship hopes are submerging

The Warriors signed Jimmy Butler to extend their championship window. But they couldn’t foresee what would happen down the line. The Warriors’ title hopes took their greatest hit when Butler suffered an ACL tear. Furthermore, even Curry is on the sidelines for an indefinite period of time.

He’s suffering from runner’s knee. Stephen Curry is going to remain out for a few more games before the team evaluates his injury again. However, it’s certain that they will be cautious. But waiting for him to be fully healthy has tested the Warriors’ squad depth.

They claimed a stunning win against the Houston Rockets tonight. That was just their 9 win in 23 games without their talisman. Even if the Warriors fail to win often, they’ll be in the Play-In tournament. But Stephen Curry can’t win a championship alone. Kristaps Porzingis shifts the pendulum, but continues to deal with injury concerns.

Butler won’t return until the midway point of next season. Frankly, the Warriors need a star to emerge from their ranks in that time. Brandin Podziemski is starting to gain that confidence again. He’s proven to be a dynamic talent who could provide the Warriors and Curry with the support they need.

It’s just not as convincing yet. Never say never for the Warriors to win again. But the potential does seem bleak.