Stephen Curry Rejects Making Tom Brady-Like Decision After Investing Millions Into Career Post-NBA Retirement

If you thought Stephen Curry’s step-back threes were calculated, wait till you hear what he’s cooking for life after basketball. The man isn’t just torching defenses anymore—he’s plotting a post-retirement glow-up more intricate than a Warriors elevator screen. And no, he’s not pulling a Tom Brady and leaping straight from the court to a commentary booth like it’s a fast break. Curry’s got bigger (and way more fun) plans in motion.

While Steph Curry hasn’t said his final “night” to the NBA yet, he’s stretching, warming up, and practicing his best suits for what’s next. During an interview for Curry Inc.: The Business of Stephen Curry with CNBC Sport, the Warriors legend opened up about life beyond basketball, and spoiler alert—it’s way more than holding a mic courtside and yelling “hand down, man down.”

From owning businesses and sitting in boardrooms to maybe even dropping dimes on the golf course, Curry is going full “triple threat”—minus the torn meniscus. Now let’s get to the juicy part. Curry was asked about broadcasting—aka the career move that athletes make when their knees scream louder than Skip Bayless on a Tuesday morning. He didn’t say no. Expecting a yes?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He basically said, “I’m not about to Tom Brady this.” Let’s decode: Tom Brady, as you may remember, retired from the NFL and immediately walked into a $375 million Fox Sports deal like it was a layup line. He didn’t even take a gap year. That’s like leaving your wedding reception early to start your honeymoon Zoom calls. But Curry? He’s not about that rush life. “I would be more patient,” he said, pointing out that anything he does, he wants to be all in.

You know, like how he treats his shot selection—precise, and with the confidence of someone who’s hit more threes than you’ve had hot dinners.

via Imago Mar 30, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) looks up in the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

He even nodded to Draymond Green, who’s been dipping his toes into TV for years without giving up his defensive stares and flagrant foul tendencies. That’s more Curry’s style. Study the game, scout the media landscape, and strike when the fit is perfect, not just when the check is big.

Cameras, Cutaways & Curry Inc.

That said, don’t think for a second Curry hasn’t dabbled in the spotlight. He’s already made a splash with Unanimous Media, his production company that leans into themes like faith, family, and hoop dreams. You’ve probably seen him in Apple TV+’s Stephen Curry: Underrated, or maybe even caught an episode of Mr. Throwback, the Peacock sitcom. This isn’t just a vanity project either—Curry’s legit. He’s acting, producing, and building an empire that might one day rival LeBron’s SpringHill. Just with less tequila and more bourbon (Gentleman’s Cut, if you’re curious).

And while the idea of him joining NBC, ESPN, or Amazon Prime’s NBA studio team is on the table, it’s going to happen on his terms. You won’t see him stuck between Shaq’s zingers and Barkley’s golf swing unless it truly fits his vibe. Now here’s where it gets wild.

Stephen Curry wants to go pro in golf. We’re not talking retirement hobby, we’re talking PGA Tour Champions—the real-deal circuit for over-50 golf stars. And he’s not just swinging clubs at charity events, but won the 2023 American Century Championship, drained an eagle on the final hole, and even hit a hole-in-one. Who does that?

This isn’t your buddy with a Callaway set and dreams of a weekend tee time. Curry’s a scratch golfer. He’s played the Korn Ferry Tour, and while he didn’t make the cut, he made headlines. If Ray Allen is the “Godfather of the Corner Three,” then Curry might be angling for “King of the Country Club.” Beyond the golf course, Curry is deep in the entrepreneurial game. He’s the CEO of Thirty Ink, which includes: Unanimous Media (film & TV). Gentleman’s Cut (bourbon). 7K (marketing consultancy).

via Imago Apr 11, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) watches during introductions before a game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

And then there’s Penny Jar Capital, his venture capital firm, which invests in promising startups like Tonal (an AI gym in a mirror). Step (banking app for teens). Syndio (equity and pay transparency software). Oh, and let’s not forget Unrivaled, the women’s 3-on-3 basketball league he’s invested in. Supporting women’s sports? Check. Diversifying golf with his Underrated Golf Tour? Check.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Let’s talk power moves. Curry wants a seat at the big table—NBA ownership. While he admits that the $4.66 billion average valuation might be a bit too rich for full ownership, he’s eyeing a slice of the pie, just like Michael Jordan did with the Charlotte Hornets.

He’s also got his sights on owning a WNBA team, further showing that he’s not just padding his wallet—he’s reshaping the future of sports.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Stephen Curry isn’t retiring tomorrow, but if you thought he was just going to ride into the sunset on a yacht made of MVP trophies, think again. Whether it’s in a TV studio, a boardroom, or teeing off at Augusta, Curry’s post-retirement playbook is as versatile and lethal as his on-court one.

And no, he’s not taking the Tom Brady route. He’s doing it the Curry way—patient, precise, and with that signature touch of splash.