Stephen Curry Remembers Kobe Bryant in Emotional Admission He Has Never Made Before

“Curry is, however, the greatest shooter I’ve ever seen, I’ll give him that.” When Kobe Bryant, a man who chose his words as carefully as his jump shots, gave that kind of praise, it really meant something. It was the ultimate show of respect from an idol, and it definitely must be a quote that has stuck with Stephen Curry for years. But this week, surrounded by the tall trees of Lake Tahoe, Curry made an honest confession of his own.

Steph’s love for golf runs deep, really deep. He’s been swinging a club since he was ten, and honestly, his passion for the game is right up there with how much he loves basketball. After sitting out last year’s American Century Championship (he was busy snagging a gold medal with Team USA at the Paris Olympics!), he’s back with a clear mission. Just like his brother, Seth, called it last year, “I’m sure he’ll be back next year with a vengeance.”

And that drive to win? It’s meant serious time with his golf coach, Alex Riggs, getting his game razor-sharp. He’s here to defend the title he won oh so dramatically in 2023—remember that incredible Saturday hole-in-one, followed by a walk-off eagle putt on the very last hole to win it all? That amazing finish is already legendary in Tahoe, a moment so powerful that Curry even admitted he still falls asleep thinking about it sometimes. When he got back this week, he actually walked the 18th green and found the exact spot where he made that winning putt, even taking a photo to keep on his phone as a personal reminder.

It wasn’t just about the victory itself, which gave him that boost of knowing “I can win now.” It was about that feeling—a chance to be like his younger self, that kid who spent countless hours in the driveway, pretending to be imitate heroes like Kobe Bryant.

via Imago Kobe Bryant poses for a portrait inside of his office in Costa Mesa, California, on Jan. 17, 2020. Bryant, one of the greatest NBA players in history, is building an impressive resume in his post-basketball career, including winning an Academy Award.

“The same way I grew up wanting to hit buzzer beaters and game winners like Kobe (Bryant), once you get into golf everything comes down to 18 and you have a putt to win,” Curry confessed to the San Francisco Chronicle, giving a rare glimpse into his competitive heart. “And then add TV to it? I know I’ve accomplished a lot (in basketball), but that’s dream-worthy stuff.”

It’s a powerful connection to make, but it’s not the first time Curry has honored Kobe’s legacy. He has often talked about Kobe’s mentorship, but he’s also been a strong supporter of Kobe’s work in women’s basketball. “He was the first one I saw consistently and to the masses promoting it,” Curry said in a past interview. “Not just Gigi’s team, but girls’ basketball in general… He was an unbelievable role model in terms of putting his name and stamp on women’s basketball as something to invest in.”

Now, back in Tahoe, Curry’s goal is clear. The plan? Shut down his friend and rival Charles Barkley, who jokingly called him out for “ducking” him last year by choosing the Olympics. He’s here to take on other competitors like Aaron Rodgers and, as he hinted on Instagram with a video of his swing, he’s more than ready. “Got some swings in yesterday…👀 Next stop Tahoe!” he wrote. The message was loud and clear: the champ is here, and he’s ready to put on a show.

Stephen Curry impersonates LeBron James in Tahoe plea

While Curry’s focus is on defending his title, he’s also found time for a little recruitment. This year, his campaign has a new target: LeBron James. After LeBron nearly broke the internet with videos of his own self-admittedly rough golf swing, Curry has been leading the charge to welcome him to the sport.

It all started with a simple comment on LeBron’s post: “Welcome. We’ve been waiting for you.” But in Tahoe, Curry took it up a notch. During a practice round, he put on a show for the crowd — perfectly imitating LeBron’s now-famous, awkward follow-through, freezing with his club in the air to the delight of everyone watching. It was a hilarious and spot-on playful jab, but it came with a real invitation.

“Unbelievable impersonation of my guy Bron’s follow through in the golf swing,” Curry said with a laugh, before turning to the camera with a direct plea. “But we all want to welcome LeBron James to the world of golf because the game needs you, big fella.” For a superstar who has conquered the basketball world, it seems the next great challenge is bringing another king into his new favorite kingdom.

But for Curry, growing the game is more than just a fun request to a fellow superstar. In 2022, he really walked the talk by teaming up with golf personality Will Lowery to create the Underrated Golf Tour. This tour was specifically designed to “groom the next generation of golfers” by giving opportunities to kids from diverse and often overlooked communities. It’s a full-on, season-long competition where 96 athletes, aged 13-18, play in tournaments across the country for a shot at winning the “Curry Cup.”

via Getty STATELINE, NEVADA – JULY 16: Jimmy Roberts of NBC Sports interviews winner Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors after Day Three of the 2023 American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on July 16, 2023 in Stateline, Nevada. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

Just this past week, the tour stopped at the famous Pete Dye Course in French Lick, Indiana, giving the young golfers an unforgettable experience. “This course is unbelievable,” said participant Maleah Clark. “Every hole, I was just like, ‘wow.’”

For co-founder Will Lowery, that’s the whole point. “They have never been to a course like this,” he said. “That is how we know we are making a difference.” It’s a feeling shared by the players themselves. “It is awesome to be here and in this environment,” said another golfer, Koa Seymour. “There is more diversity here.” This is the other side of Stephen Curry’s passion for golf—playing to open doors and prove that the fairway has room for everyone.