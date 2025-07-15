Stephen Curry Returns Favor to Adam Sandler Despite Witnessing Failure in Rare Attempt

A vintage Tahoe breeze teased the day as Steph Curry chose swings over rest. After that hamstring collapse against the Wolves in the 2025 playoffs, he returned to the greens, determined. The American Century Championship became his playful comeback stage. He pursued victory like an artist chasing perfection. Yet fate handed him fifth place. Well, Curry showed us his craftsmanship in every arena. Yet he met a short 30-second failure.

Joining hands with Good Good Steph played an interesting game. Picking up a hockey stick, the 37-year-old tried putting the ball in the hole. Does this ring a bell? Yes! Adam Sandler’s 1996 hit film, Happy Gilmore. Curry’s challenge was simple: “30 seconds. 10 feet. One Happy Gilmore 2 Hockey Stick Putter. Let’s see how many I can drop from 10 feet. ⛳️🥶.” His Instagram caption read.

Did the Golden State Warriors star succeed? Well, not really. Two points only. “Two solid points,” Stephen Curry said, at the end of those 30 seconds. But before that, “Oh no, that’s so bad.” But hey, he’s here promoting Happy Gilmore 2, which is ready to hit the theatres on July 25. “Go see the movie,” Curry urged the audience. So, yes, if Steph says go watch the movie, you better do!

Just days after the rookie hazing of LeBron James, Stephen Curry, too, tasted the bitter pill of hilarious defeat—this time, courtesy of a hockey stick. In fact, it was a full-circle moment, as he was simply returning the favor to Sandler from back in March.

Do you remember Adam Sandler sitting in the crowd at the Oscars, wearing a sporty ensemble? Did you notice his shoes?

Stephen Curry has repaid Adam Sandler’s special move from the 2025 Oscars

While Hollywood paraded in tuxes and floor-sweeping gowns at the 2025 Oscars, Adam Sandler flipped the script—on purpose. With swagger only he could sell, the comedian strutted onto the big stage rocking a floral tee, blue Adidas shorts, a sky-blue hoodie, and the iconic Curry 11 Championship Mindset. He turned fashion rebellion into pure charm. And yes, it was all scripted—but still, Sandler owned the moment like a Finals MVP in sneakers.

Those sneakers? Pure gold. The Championship Mindset Curry 11s, originally dropped in January 2024, made a bold return during Oscars week. Inspired by Stephen Curry’s many title runs, the kicks shimmer in Larry O’Brien trophy vibes. From red carpets to hardwood dreams, they make every step feel like a win.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

From red carpets to putting greens, Stephen Curry keeps the spotlight dancing. One day he’s sinking two points with a hockey stick, the next he’s closing Hollywood loops in gold-streaked sneakers. Through laughs, losses, and Sandler-approved shoutouts, the man keeps winning in style. Even defeat feels like part of the show. And if the Chef says watch Happy Gilmore 2, you already know the answer.