Stephen Curry Reveals Adam Silver’s Private Locker Room Meeting That Transformed NBA All-Star Games

The NBA All-Star Game has struggled with its identity for years. While the league’s brightest stars still gather for the annual weekend tradition, the planning behind it has increasingly drawn criticism for unrealistic high scores, a lack of intensity from the legends, and a style of play that has left fans craving better quality. This year, however, with the format tweak, things felt different, and according to Stephen Curry, everything started behind closed doors.

Curry, who was sitting out because of a runner’s knee, made an appearance on the pre-game broadcast panel, and after some prodding from Vince Carter, revealed some interesting information about the NBPA’s involvement.

“Adam Silver and Andre Iguodala are in there talking to the locker room,” Curry told the panel. “We just wanted to be competitive. I think it’s shorter games, so that should be a little easier to do. But the vets, it’s hard for me to say because that competitive fire is coming out, wish I could do something about it.”

Curry also pointed to structural changes in the latest tweak, arguing that it should help. With the revamped USA vs World in a round-robin format and shorter 12-minute games, maintaining intensity was expected to be easier. The Warriors veteran acknowledged that he hoped the game would be “healthy competition,” and he was excited to watch it as a fan.

In fact, Curry tried all he could to excite the fans. In outrageous Curry style, he attempted to sink his shot from the NBC booth itself. The basket was at such an angle that a portion of the backboard obstructed the veteran’s view. But it took him only four shots to make a basket, driving everybody crazy.

Carter then playfully suggested he help with coaching, as Giannis Antetokounmpo did two days ago, before poking fun at Shams Charania. Curry, who won the All-Star MVP last year, kept hopes high for competition tonight, and it seems like his belief has paid off.

How the competitive edge returned to All-Star Sunday after Stephen Curry heard Adam Silver’s message

Many fans noticed a clear uptick in effort tonight compared to All-Star editions over the last few years, especially with stars locking up on defense, multiple games coming down to clutch finishes, and stretches of genuine pride on display instead of half-courters.

Younger stars like standout center Victor Wembanyama and All-Star Game MVP Anthony Edwards brought their competitive energy, and the veterans responded in kind, creating a back-and-forth that felt far more authentic than the recent scrimmage-like environment, something Stephen Curry clearly hoped for. Kawhi Leonard’s 31-point outing was yet another eye-opener, especially after Damian Lillard stole the show at the three-point contest yesterday.

“I want to push the great players of this sport to play in the All-Star game just as hard as I will,” Wembanyama said a few days ago. “We’ll see how it goes, But if they don’t play hard, I’ll do it without them.”

Silver’s hands-on involvement stood out, especially given his vocal commitment to restoring credibility to the NBA tradition and to working with players to do so. Bringing in NBPA executive director and former player Andre Iguodala into the locker room privately after a poor turnout on Day 1 likely helped reinforce the message that Silver and the league were trying to deliver.

Every game except for the final one was decided by a single possession, and by all accounts, the new format was a success for Silver and the league.