Stephen Curry Reveals His 3 Children’s Major Role in Deciding Fate of Michelle Obama’s Venture

When you’re Stephen Curry, the routine is expected to be packed. From leading the Golden State Warriors even today to swinging golf clubs, Steph stays in motion. Add in building multiple business collabs with wife Ayesha to chase that billionaire status; there’s hardly a quiet moment. But at 36, even Steph knows the next Currys need to step up and be aware of their moves. And they have. From the youngest to the spotlight-ready teen Riley, each has risen above their age to support their dad. Those moments? They’re shaping a beverage revolution. The real MVPs here wear light-up sneakers.

Behind every superstar’s hustle is a home base, keeping it real. Curry’s secret weapon? His kids’ brutally honest taste buds. When legacy brands push sugar bombs, Steph and Ayesha hand their littles the power to veto. “Does it taste good?” isn’t a question because it isn’t just another candy for the kids, but a business at stake. And their verdict isn’t just cute commentary, but feedback that could make or break a giant’s next move.

Stephen Curry, in a YouTube video by @Complex, revealed that his kids, Canon, Ryan, and Riley, are Plezi’s ultimate taste testers. “We allowed our kids to drive the entire back end,” he shared, stressing they demanded flavor first: “We allowed our kids to kind of be the taste testers and drive the entire kind of back end of what we want to get behind. And for us, like it’s not just a lifestyle about being active and getting, your kids involved in stuff, whether it’s sports, whether it’s whatever.” But the idea behind such a step? it isn’t his retirement plans, but to make sure the kids know a bit more about what they are eating, or doing anything in that regard.

“Making sure they know what they’re putting in their body and you just want it to taste good. Like there’s so many products out there and everybody’s selling you something like what actually tastes good. And that’s where we let our kids kind of drive it….I want you to know it has 70% less sugar… but does it taste good?” Their tiny thumbs-up birthed Lemon Lime, Tropical Punch, and Orange Mango Twist. Michelle Obama’s venture? It lived or died by Curry’s kitchen table.

But why team with a First Lady? For Curry, it’s deeper than biz. When the host threw general queries on how accessible the Obamas are, Curry was quick to respond, “They’re accessible. Let’s put it that way. We are definitely; the friendship is there. The mentorship is there. Like, especially President Obama’s been unbelievable, just a voice for me in terms of certain things. I can just call him, ask him a question. He’s always hyping me up on the court,” he gushed, calling the partnership “surreal.”

What most folks don’t realize is that the Currys and Obamas go way back. Steph’s been tight with President Obama since the White House days, from hoops on the South Lawn to teaming up for youth education projects. That trust? It’s years in the making. And Michelle? She’s not just a co-founder; her vision in this goes beyond the profit lens. “And to have now something that we get to do with Michelle and something that she’s passionate about and has been for a while and has taken her time to develop a product that she stands behind. Like that’s a big deal,” said Curry on Mitchel Obama’s dedication to this.

Drawing from her Let’s Move! campaign playbook, she crafted Plezi not as a celebrity label but as a public-benefit company. “We realized we had to get inside the industry to make real change,” she shared at the 2023 Wall Street Journal Future of Everything Festival. That’s why 10% of Plezi’s profits go to FoodCorps’ Nourishing Futures, with an early $1 million pledge already fueling healthier school meals across the country. Their bond turned Plezi into a Trojan horse against sugary drinks- and Steph’s no-compromise mindset fit perfectly.

The same grit that helped him silence the Trail Blazers when he shoved them with a 62-point in 2021? He’s channeling it here, challenging a market flooded with sugar bombs and empty promises. Just like his Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation- which has refurbished courts, distributed digital learning kits, and fed over a million kids. Steph Curry’s got his sights on lasting impact. With drinks conquering shelves, the Curry-Obama alliance eyes a snack revolution. But first, those tiny taste testers need new ammo.

Mrs. Obama’s Plezi eyes new segment after success in juice boxes

Plezi’s next target? The $23B kids’ snack market. Co-chair Sam Kass- yes, the same chef who revamped school lunches in the Obama White House- confirmed bites are coming. Think: fruit chews or chips with 70–75% less sugar than rivals. Like the drinks, these snacks will sneak in stealth nutrients like fiber, magnesium, and zinc. No artificial junk, just science-backed yum. Michelle Obama’s ABC News teaser hinted these aren’t just sidekicks to the drinks- they’re building an entire nutrition ecosystem. Lunchboxes are about to get a radical remix.

Development, of course, is already chaotic in the most Curry-esque way. Plezi’s “Kitchen Cabinet” of pediatricians and nutritionists sketch out early prototypes- then hand them over to the real bosses: the kids. Riley, Ryan, and Canon don’t sugarcoat (literally or figuratively). “Ace the taste test or bust” is the only rule. Textures, flavors, crunch factor- all dissected at playgrounds and playdates like it’s Top Chef: Jr. If a snack survives Canon’s courtroom? It’s probably shelf-ready.

This isn’t some cash-grab expansion. It’s strategic warfare against Big Food’s grip on kid culture. By pairing drinks with snacks, Plezi’s building a one-two punch that hits both taste and health. And the Currys aren’t alone in this crusade. Ayesha, who went from YouTube chef to Food Network host, brings more than just flavor cred. Her own brand, Sweet July, and her restaurant ventures prove she’s dead serious about health-forward eating. She’s been in the trenches developing kid-approved meals long before Plezi hit the market.

And Kass? He’s not just a policy guy. He’s seen firsthand how bureaucratic change works- and more importantly, how slow it is. Now, he’s helping Plezi speed past all that, raising the bar for what “healthy” actually tastes like. His goal? To make the better option the easier option.

So yeah, this snack rollout isn’t just the next chapter. It’s the logical extension of a cultural crusade. It ties back to Michelle’s Let’s Move! roots, Steph and Ayesha’s community work, and the shared belief that kids shouldn’t have to choose between taste and health. With Riley leading R&D and Michelle calling plays from the sideline, Big Food’s got a problem. The revolution’s already in the lunchbox. And now, it’s coming for the snack aisle too.