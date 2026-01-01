Stephen Curry Reveals LaMelo Ball Interaction Over Ankle Injury Ahead of Charlotte Return

We’ve always known that Stephen Curry’s Charlotte connection runs deep. That’s his old stomping ground, where he learned to play ball while his father played for the Hornets. On his annual return to his hometown, we just discovered that his connection to the city and the franchise goes deeper than that.

The Hornets have their own player with deep playmaking ability and explosive shooting. And like Curry, this player too has suffered from ‘glass ankles’ hampering his potential. It only made sense that LaMelo Ball spoke to someone who understood his pain.

So, after the Golden State Warriors and Hornets played their final game of 2025, Curry was asked whether Ball had reached out to him.

“Yeah, he’s reached out,” Curry confirmed.

They, however, didn’t talk shop.

“We haven’t been able to connect specifically on what he can do,” Curry said. “But I know he’s seen stuff that I’ve talked about, and actually, Q [Bruce “Q” Fraser], who’s not here anymore but was part of their training staff the last couple of years, was with us at Team USA last year. I think there’s been a little bit of just conversational.”

Curry is referring to longtime Warriors trainer Bruce Fraser, nicknamed “Q” because of his quiet impact. As part of the player development staff, he’s worked closely with the NBA veteran through injuries. He seems to be the connection between Curry and Ball.

The other connection is Seth, the younger Curry brother, who was Ball’s teammate until last season. Seth’s now signed with the Warriors, but on the injury list. He was the one who urged his older brother “to give him [Ball] some guidance.”

However, nothing has come of this meet-up yet.

“Hopefully, at some point, there’ll be more hands-on experience or some things that I could offer,” Curry optimistically concluded.

LaMelo Ball is experiencing the “dark days” Stephen Curry saw

For all his undeniable game-changing ability, Stephen Curry‘s glass ankles have struck at the worst times. His injury curse was so bad that the Warriors could sign him to an extension well below his true worth. Over time, the franchise staff have worked around it, and he’s evolved his skillset to become the highest-paid NBA player right now.

A month ago, Curry was on Mind the Game, where he got candid about his ankle issues with LeBron James. He referred to his early career struggles as “dark days,” showing the mental toll recurring injuries took.

It’s almost déjà vu with Ball right now. He’s suffered chronic ankle issues for years. Ball never even got to play at the international level, withdrawing from selection due to nagging injuries. Yet his encounters with the Curry brothers have rubbed off some of that magic pixie dust.

In his annual return to Charlotte, Curry torched the Hornets with 26 points, four assists, and two rebounds on the way to a 132-125 win. But it was Ball who outran him with 27 points, five rebounds, and five assists. By most accounts, he went all out against his mentor.

Curry said he told Ball to build up his resilience and get stronger. The veteran also suggested he evolve his workout as his career progresses. Maybe some of that practical advice will unravel Ball’s real potential soon.