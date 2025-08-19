Stephen Curry Risks Repeating LeBron James Mistake With Strong Message to Warriors’ Critics

The Golden State Warriors are one of the most talked-about teams in the NBA right now. While a lot of that has to do with their lack of trades, there’s another reason why everyone won’t stop talking about them– their veteran core. Many claim that with the likes of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler all above thirty-five, the Dubs don’t have what it takes to win the NBA championship. However, no one hears it more than Curry, who seemingly has had enough of this “too-old” narrative around him.

The 37-year-old Warriors superstar, who’s entering his seventeenth season in the league, averaged 24.5 points last season (the lowest since his first MVP season), doesn’t think that age will stop him from winning his fifth ring. On the contrary, in a recent interview with NBC, Curry stated that if anything, aging has improved his Game IQ. “With age comes wisdom,” Curry told NBC. The 11-time All-Star then explained how everyone has to prepare themselves regardless of their age.

“Obviously, we know we have to prepare ourselves. There’s no guarantees, again, that you can stay healthy. Every champion, at the end of the day, has everything go right. We’re trying to be in that conversation. Trying to be well prepared for another run,” he added. “We’ll take the ageism and all that stuff on the chin and keep it moving.” Curry made a bold claim by stating that he and his teammates, such as Draymond Green (35) and Jimmy Butler (36), don’t think much of age and are prepared for another shot at the title.

However, that’s not all. Through this massive statement, Curry also has risked repeating the same mistake LeBron James made back in 2021. For those of you who don’t remember, the Lakers forward posted a tweet in 2021, where he called out the media for criticizing him and his teammates for being too old to win the league. However, he deleted that when the Purple & Gold went out of playoff contention. Now, Curry has made a similar shoes, but will he be able to back up his claim? Only time will tell, as the veteran continues to enjoy the offseason.

Stephen Curry enjoys his first day in Chongqing

With the NBA season still a couple of months away, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has just landed in Chongqing, China, as part of the Curry Brand Tour, and it’s safe to say he’s having a blast. During the first day of his visit, Curry not only engaged with his fans, but he also took part in various activities that you wouldn’t expect the Warriors guard to take part in. Apart from bopping to some music and hooping, Curry enjoyed a drone show, which was his favorite.

That’s why he took to Instagram to express his excitement. The four-time NBA champion posted a carousel that showcased all the activities he took part in throughout the day. “Curry meets Chongqing,” he captioned the post. The Warriors guard also reflected on his first day, saying, “That (drone) show was crazy, probably my favorite thing right now. You can hear all the people celebrating and enjoying being a part of my journey with me.”

While Stephen Curry was excited to meet the people of Chongqing, it’s safe to say they are also hyped to see the Dubs superstar. The fans greeted the two-time MVP with unmatched energy and even chanted “MVP!” as he arrived at the airport. This was just a glimpse of Curry’s tour of China, as there is a lot to come with two more days left of this basketball extravaganza. So, it will be interesting to see what China has in store for Curry on Days two and three.