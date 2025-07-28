Stephen Curry’s Employee Shares De’Aaron Fox Injury Update After Late Change in Plan

First, we were looking forward to De’Aaron Fox in Stephen Curry’s annual spectacle. Now we’re looking for answers. The Spurs player announced his withdrawal from the 2025 edition of the Curry Brand World Tour less than a day ago. It left everyone wondering why. An unforeseen injury was the first theory that no one wants to be true. Because it could put the point guard’s 2025-26 season in jeopardy. Now we have the first update on De’Aaron Fox’s offseason status. Brace yourselves.

Veteran Spurs insider, Matt Guzman, found out through a Curry Brand Tour employee that Fox “is dealing with a muscle strain.” Since the offseason is for R&R, the last thing we want to hear is an injury jeopardizing a player before October. However, Guzman had a bit of a positive update on it. “The injury isn’t severe; it shouldn’t impact his availability this season. Opting out of the tour was a precautionary measure.”

Fox was previously scheduled to join Steph Curry on the Curry Brand Tour that begins in San Francisco, travel around the US, and also head to Asia. Curry and Fox were expected to mentor elite young players in these sessions.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The tour was announced by Under Armour and Curry Brand on July 8. Steph Curry was set to start it in the Bay Area while Fox was going to take the camp to the global stops in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Xi’an, and Chongqing, China. The pair would’ve reconvened at the tour’s final stop.

AD

And now it appears that Curry is doing it himself (no word on whether Fox will have a substitute join the tour). In a video posted on X.com, Fox said on Sunday, “Unfortunately, I won’t be able to travel to Asia next month.” He further added, “This was a tough decision for me. I was really looking forward to traveling to … meet all of you and show off the Curry 2s.”

While it’s a bummer that Fox won’t be seen showcasing his skills against global talent, we don’t have to worry too much.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

De’Aaron Fox sighting after injury update

Matt Guzman or the Curry Brand insider didn’t disclose the type and location of the strain. However, it’s been made very clear that the injury is not severe. Which means De’Aaron Fox is not at risk of missing the Spurs’ season opener at all. A little rest and rehab are probably on the cards, but it’s not a terrifying update.

In fact, Fox is just enjoying his downtime in San Antonio doing regular stuff. Like hanging at the mall. A fan ran into him after his withdrawal from the Curry Brand Tour and was happy to update that his favorite player’s injury is not that concerning. “My friend just saw De’Aaron Fox at North Star Mall today, as you can see he looks perfectly healthy,” said the fan with photographic evidence of Fox all smiles and healthy.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

If anything, Fox is probably nursing a lot of disappointment. Before the cancellation, he had shown excitement for meeting international talent. “The fans in the region are incredibly passionate about basketball,” Fox said when the tour was announced earlier this month. “It’ll be special to engage with them again at these activations while exploring some new cities and sights on this tour.”

The Curry Brand is yet to announce how it’s adapting to this change before the tour begins in a few days. Sources said that Under Armour will announce updates to the programming in affected cities closer to the dates. The Spurs have also remained silent while making other offseason moves.