Stephen Curry’s Ex-Teammate Linked to Warriors Job as Steve Kerr Eyes College Move, Per Reports

The Steve Kerr era could very well be coming to an end. The Golden State Warriors, eyeing a jump-start to a new wave, are reportedly looking at coaching alternatives. There are several decorated options to choose from. But they could also be looking internally, at a familiar who Kerr himself commended for being a mentor before. That name, according to Tim Kawakami, is Andre Iguodala, the first Finals MVP as part of the Warriors dynasty.

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Iguodala hasn’t expressed any interest in coaching. He was unofficially an assistant coach in his 19 and final season in the NBA, as part of the Warriors. Kerr particularly praised Iguodala for ‘making his job easier’. He was pulling Andrew Wiggins to offer insights during the 2022 NBA Finals and was invested in developing the young talent.

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“They need coaching, they need mentoring. And Andre’s the best there is at that. And he loves working with the younger guys,” Steve Kerr said in 2022. That statement may just serve as an endorsement if the Warriors do decide to hire one of their own.

As a player, Iguodala experienced it all with the Warriors. He was at the core of their first conquest, playing exceptional defense on LeBron James in the 2015 Finals. Later, he came back in a limited role, but his voice resonated with everybody. Andre Iguodala also played eight seasons with both Stephen Curry and Green. He knows the ins and outs of the franchise and what made them a prolific dynasty in the first place.

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Iguodala was a part of that collective heartbeat, and could once again revive the pulse they’ve been missing in these past few seasons. Additionally, he also played alongside Jimmy Butler when with the Miami Heat. From a player’s standpoint, Andre Iguodala is a respected individual who commanded the locker room’s respect.

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He’s a proven leader who did a splendid job of relaying his experience to the next generation. Communication and mentorship lie at the core of what the Warriors may be looking for in their new head coach. The only drawback is experience. But even Kerr didn’t have any aside from years of being an assistant coach.

It would be a bold gamble. But Iguodala knows how to bring the best out of his teammates. He’s observed Kerr while also understanding the modern game. His principles could best serve the Warriors, especially to keep the group united and together.

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Steve Kerr may not be done with coaching

While departing from what could be his last press conference, Kerr solidified his coaching future. He clarified that he wouldn’t coach another franchise. The Warriors’ head coach doesn’t want to stand against the Warriors, a franchise he spent 12 years with. However, Tim Kawakami probed deeper into his statement.

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The focus being ‘not in the NBA’. According to the Warriors insider, a college coaching gig isn’t out of the realm for Kerr.

“I think Kerr’s heart will always be in coaching. And I think it was very interesting when he said he wouldn’t leave Curry to coach somebody else, then quickly revised that — “not in the NBA.” Could Kerr take a college job at some point? I’ve always heard that going back to Arizona wasn’t out of the question for him.” Kawakami wrote.

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Steve Kerr has memories in Arizona, particularly as a collegiate star. He was the first MVP of the Fiesta Bowl Classic and spent all of his five years playing for the Wildcats. Kawakami did say the college program is well set under current coach Tommy Lloyd. He recently signed an extension until 2031; hence, a pathway for a dream homecoming does look bleak.

But if not Arizona, Steve Kerr would be happily invited to most top college programs if he offered his services. There’s also chatter about him exploring a role in broadcasting again, maybe for the Warriors. Who knows, but it seems even if he’s out next season, Kerr has lined up some potential avenues to continue working.