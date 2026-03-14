Stephen Curry’s Ex-Teammate Left Bloodied in Nasty Collision During Warriors-Timberwolves

The Golden State Warriors‘ ship keeps sinking as Stephen Curry continues sitting courtside. Curry’s knee condition will keep him away for 10 days. But in that span, the Dubs are seemingly losing their playoff position in the West. They welcomed the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday and kept the 4-game avalanche alive. However, the night ended with ex-Warrior Donte DiVincenzo’s facial injury.

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With 2:52 minutes left in Q4, Warriors rookie Will Richards was seemingly going in for a layup. In an attempt to block the 23-year-old DiVincenzo leaped in the air with his right arm raised. But Richards had passed the ball to Gui Santos before DiVincenzo landed.

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And while Richards tried taking a turn, he collided with the Wolves guard. In a flash, Donte DiVincenzo landed chin-first on his head and got a bloodied mouth. Video footage captured the 29-year-old lying on the floor for a few minutes as the clock stopped with 2:47 minutes remaining.

Then, Stephen Curry’s former teammate went over to the sidelines and took a few steps. DiVincenzo’s teammates stood there, probably checking on him. And soon, cameras captured the bloodied mouthguard.

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Well, some fans on social media have claimed that they’ve seen more blood on a player for no foul. However, the Timberwolves‘ head coach, Chris Finch’s concerned expression, said otherwise. Meanwhile, officials called an offensive foul after ruling that Richard turned into DiVincenzo on contact.

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The Warriors quickly used their challenge, hoping for a reversal. However, after review, the decision stood. The crew labeled it a “bang-bang” moment where the turn created the collision, leaving the call untouched while both players absorbed the impact.

Now, let’s come back to the main game. It’s truly difficult to say if the Dub Nation is holding on to their 5th ring hope this season. Because, let’s face it, without Stephen Curry, the team is simply falling apart. They did put up a good fight against the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, Anthony Edwards’ 42-point night single-handedly destroyed it.

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Golden State Warriors are battling without Stephen Curry

Entering Friday night, the Warriors hoped to bounce back. But a 127-117 loss was everything they could bag without Stephen Curry’s heroics to save the day. It was a rough night for the Dubs as ESPN’s Anthony Slater confirmed four more injuries after the game.

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Draymond Green, Al Horford, Seth Curry, and Quinten Post have now joined Steph on the injury list. Green became a late scratch because of back soreness. Meanwhile, Horford battled right calf tightness and Curry dealt with right adductor soreness, forcing both veterans out before halftime. Then the blows kept coming. Post rolled his left ankle and suffered a sprain that ruled him out for the rest of the night.

Coming to the game, the Wolves shot 46-82 for 56.1%. Meanwhile, the Warriors went 39-97 for 40.2%. The Wolves drilled 12-30 threes for 40.0%, while the Warriors hit 15-48 for 31.3%.

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USA Today via Reuters December 30, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates after making a three-point basket against the Memphis Grizzlies during the first quarter at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Moreover, Minnesota dominated inside numbers. They grabbed 45 rebounds with 11 offensive and 34 defensive, while Golden State had 38 with 14 and 24. The Wolves logged 25 assists and 5 blocks, scored 52 paint points, and posted 1.28 points per possession. Meanwhile, the Warriors had 8 turnovers.

So, Friday presented bouts of spark that the Warriors have even with Stephen Curry sitting on the sidelines. But it’s not enough to stop the force that teams like the Minnesota Timberwolves bring to the floor. And amidst the chaos, Donte DiVincenzo’s bloodied mouth threw everyone into concern for a while until he moved around like nothing really happened.