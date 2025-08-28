Stephen Curry’s Family Member’s Future in Spotlight After Brother In-Law’s Israel Move

At this stage, there is only one Curry family member with a guaranteed NBA future. Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are a forever marriage. Aside from him, the focus now shifts to his younger brother, Seth Curry. He played a limited role for the Charlotte Hornets last season, but one of his traits makes it possible for Curry to have a future in the NBA.

The 35-year-old led the league in three-point percentage, at nearly 46%. Likewise, the rumor mills are doing their work. The sharpshooter, currently a free agent, is after an ideal destination that allows him to maximise the final lap of his career. And several teams are showing interest.

It starts with the Golden State Warriors. The Bay has been reluctant to make any moves due to the holdup of the Jonathan Kuminga situation. But from the radar of free agents, Curry is among the favorites. His elder brother, Stephen Curry, is the keystone to the franchise. Seth Curry is viewed more as a role player, contributing with his shooting prowess that once defined the Warriors’ dynasty.

That’s not the only NBA team after the former Hornets guard. According to James L. Edwards of The Athletic, even the New York Knicks are exploring options. They have a final roster spot remaining, enough to add a player on a veteran minimum contract. Curry, a three-point specialist, aids in providing depth and a floor spacing option to play minutes behind Mikal Bridges.

via Imago

Then there’s a route of another family member. Recently, Damion Lee had to make one of his hardest goodbyes as he committed to playing in the Israeli Basketball Premier League. Several NBA vets have made the move overseas. Yet, the preference might be to stay in the league and contribute to something meaningful.

Why look any further when he can do so with his brother?

A brother reunion is the answer

The Warriors have a set core they want to build around. Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler are the pivotal pieces. But from last season, it was clear that they required some backing. These stars, while renowned, are heading towards the last stages of their career. And the Warriors’ style of play prioritizes shooters.

That’s the reason Steve Kerr doesn’t envision Jonathan Kuminga playing huge minutes. That won’t be a problem with Seth Curry. The expectation from him will be to do what he has done through his 11 years in the NBA. Be a threat from the perimeter while maintaining his selfless demeanor.

In terms of chemistry, Stephen Curry has proven that family only propels him. He shared the court with Damion Lee without any issues at all. Seth Curry could take on a role of the exact nature. His experience gives him an edge over younger players who are yet to develop into their roles. Moreover, judging from the past, the Warriors have to be the next stop.

Seth Curry spent the past two seasons in Charlotte, a nod to his father, Dell Curry. The former sharpshooter is regarded as one of the most notable players for the Hornets franchise. If he joins the Warriors, Curry gets to do the same with his elder brother. Stephen Curry is competing for titles, and no one can understand his desperation better than the person who has known him all his life.

Of course, it’s a battle. The Warriors have other coveted free agents, such as Malcolm Brogdon and De’Anthony Melton, on their radar. But none of them has the Curry blood. That’s where Seth Curry separates himself.

