Stephen Curry’s Father Dell Says Warriors Need LeBron James as Championship Window Shrinks

With no new reports emerging about LeBron James’ move, the Golden State Warriors are reportedly losing momentum. Amid this, Stephen Curry has already stated his pitch to convince the 22x All-Star to come to the Bay Area. Even his father, Dell Curry, has now explained how Bron could be the missing piece in the current roster.

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“You’re still trying to win championships,” Dell Curry said at the American Century Championship in South Lake Tahoe. “I think the Warriors need a player like that to get over the hump. With also a young core that they have, but they’re trying to win right now. You know, Steph, he’s on the tail end. Draymond, all those guys are tail-ending their careers like LeBron. And that tells me that they’re still trying to win another ring.”

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The Warriors brought in Jimmy Butler for one reason: to give an aging Curry another weapon in the postseason. It hasn’t worked. Their playoff runs together have ended in disappointment, and now the partnership is on hold- Butler is set to miss most of the season with a torn ACL, while Moses Moody is also sidelined with a torn patellar tendon in his left knee.

Worse, the financial weight of those contracts has left Golden State with little room to maneuver in the trade market, leaving Dub Nation to wonder when or whether the next window opens.

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First reports emerged that to lure LeBron James, Golden State was looking to trade for Anthony Davis. A straight swap with Butler on paper, with matching contracts, works. But AD is healthy, and Jimmy is not, so the asking price remains too steep for the Warriors.

For now, they can offer LeBron James with a $3.9 million veteran minimum. But if they trade Moody and Green accepts a lower contract, the math and the roster construction become better.

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“A Moody trade would put the Warriors $38 million below the first apron hard cap,” reported veteran analyst Bobby Marks. “If Draymond Green signed in the $20 million to $22 million range, the Warriors would then have the flexibility to sign players to the veterans minimum and still offer $6 million to James.”

So, there is a lot that the Golden State front office has to figure out as they make moves for LeBron James. That’s why Dell Curry’s pitch adds another layer in this saga. The NBA veteran’s efforts mimic his son’s recent statement.

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“The pitch is, you wanna play good basketball and be around people who know how to play the game? Hopefully, raise our floor and our competitiveness this year, Stephen Curry said during the preview of the ACC tournament in South Lake Tahoe.

“There’s good golf in the bay. But, you know, we are an organization that’s been there; he knows that, and that’s really self-explanatory. It’s just a matter of where he sees himself fit. And at the end of the day, that’s up to him.”

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The father-son duo has made their efforts. Draymond Green is ready to take a pay cut. Now it remains to be seen if the Warriors can cash in on these efforts.