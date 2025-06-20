brand-logo
Stephen Curry’s Friend Issues Warning to Caitlin Clark Before Valkyries Match-Up

ByVed Vaze

Jun 19, 2025 | 9:08 PM EDT

Caitlin Clark’s rise to superstardom continues to draw attention across the basketball world, and ahead of her much-anticipated match-up against the Golden State Valkyries, things just got a little more personal. The Warriors guard and Steph Curry’s young protégé, Brandin Podziemski, made it clear that he’ll be heckling Clark from the sidelines when the Indiana Fever takes the Chase Center court.

Oh yeah, of course,” Podziemski laughed. “I gotta find something. I’ll always be with the Valkyries.

Clark’s already made her presence felt in the Bay Area. Hours before tip-off, she drained a three-pointer in shootaround and shouted “Curry!” in homage to the Warriors legend whose shooting style she’s been compared to since college. That tribute wasn’t lost on fans—and certainly not on Curry’s circle.

The Curry-Clark comparisons are becoming more fitting with each game. Clark is averaging 21.3 points, 8.7 assists, and shooting 40% from deep in her last six games. Since returning from injury, she’s carried Indiana to a 2-0 record in that stretch and clinched a spot in the Commissioner’s Cup championship. Her fire hasn’t gone unnoticed, either.

From taking hard fouls to earning technicals after scrappy altercations, Clark is embracing the physicality, just as Curry has for years. As Rachel Nichols pointed out, “She might be her own enforcer.”

As the Fever look to keep their hot streak alive against a short-handed Valkyries squad, all eyes will be on Clark—and maybe Podziemski’s courtside commentary too.

(This is a building story….)

Is Caitlin Clark the next Steph Curry, or is she carving her own legendary path?

