Stephen Curry’s Warriors Future Already Decided Amid Jimmy Butler, Jonathan Kuminga Injuries – Insider

Stephen Curry’s draft profile had asked the NBA franchises not rely on him to run a team. Look how the tables have turned! Well, Curry might not express his exhaustion after 17 seasons and 4 rings. But sitting on the bench, wiping his sweaty face with a white towel, staring at the scoreboard during Thursday’s 123-115 loss vs the Dallas Mavericks spoke volumes. Given the current situation, many believe that Curry could ask for a trade.

However, the Baby-Faced Assassin won’t be going anywhere. Speaking on Run It Back, NBA insider Sam Amick clarified, “First of all, Steph has never sent any signals that he has any intention of anything other than finishing with the Warriors. He still has good relationships with Joe Lacob, Mike Dunleavy, and staff. He still has a level of belief, I think, in them.”

Amick further stated that Stephen Curry centers every decision on hoops, yet his wider business vision matters more. Therefore, he seeks control over legacy, image, and life after retirement. Moreover, Forbes franchise rankings showed Golden State rising beside the Dallas Cowboys, driven largely by Curry.

Since 2009, Stephen Curry has transformed the Warriors’ worth. Back then, the team ranked 77th of 92 major US sports teams at $315 million. By 2024-2026, the Golden State Warriors sit among the elite, valued between $8.2 billion and $11 billion, a staggering increase of over 2500%. Curry’s on-court brilliance, alongside Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, directly fueled nearly $7 billion of that growth, proving his impact extends far beyond scoring.

Coming back to the 2025-26 season. At present, the Warriors are the eighth seed with a 25-21 record in the Western Conference. That’s not all. Jimmy Butler’s season-ending ACL injury and Jonathan Kuminga’s injury have left them shorthanded. Most importantly, Curry posted 38 points on Thursday against the Mavericks.

Unfortunately, that wasn’t enough for the Dubs. Players like Brandin Podziemski and Gary Payton missed several open layups. The team handed 10 turnovers to Dallas. Everyone in the Bay felt Jimmy’s absence. And therefore, at the end of the game, Curry broke the silence on Butler’s ACL injury.

Stephen Curry’s emotional response to the Jimmy Butler void

After the game, Stephen Curry finally spoke at the press conference about Jimmy Butler’s injury, ending his previous silence from earlier in the day. “It’s obviously a tough situation. First and foremost, you think about him and his recovery and his spirits, just trying to be there for him as a friend and teammate…” Curry said. “…These last two games have been difficult making that adjustment, but I think emotionally we have to kind of try to move on, you know, as fast as possible to not let things spiral the wrong direction.”

Meanwhile, the 37-year-old emphasized confidence and focus despite Jimmy Butler’s injury. He explained that as long as he is on the court, he believes the Warriors can win. Therefore, the team must maintain that mindset.

Imago Oct 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) is introduced before the game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

At the same time, the Golden State Warriors faced another setback in the form of Jonathan Kuminga. Since Butler’s exit, the 23-year-old has come back into the rotation. However, JK exited Thursday’s Warriors versus Mavericks game with left knee soreness. A Mavericks player pushed the forward during a dunk attempt with 4:28 left in the second quarter, causing him to limp. He later asked a young fan to move so he could sit. The Warriors then confirmed Kuminga would not return, leaving Golden State to adjust without him.

Stephen Curry has fixed his future with Golden State. He’s not going anywhere; he belongs to the Bay. And even when stars like Jonathan Kuminga and Jimmy Butler leave the squad with injuries, Curry will continue to suit up for the Warriors. Well, if this isn’t the definition of loyalty, then what truly is?