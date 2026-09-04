Stephen Curry’s Warriors Hit With Offseason Setback After 7-Figure Announcement

At this point, the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry truly need some divine intervention. They had one last opportunity to pick Ben Simmons in free agency. But guess what? The Sacramento Kings were quicker and better at pursuading the former No. 1 pick!

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According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, Simmons had multiple options before choosing Sacramento. The New York Knicks showed interest in the veteran guard. The Golden State Warriors were also reportedly pursuing him. Both teams remained possible destinations during his free agency.

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“The Kings, who took Acuff at No. 7 out of Arkansas in the June draft, were reportedly interested in veterans such as Russell Westbrook (who opted to retire) and Victor Oladipo before opting for Simmons,” Amick reported. “And so the latest Simmons experiment begins — again. The Kings weren’t the only team considering Simmons, as league sources say the Knicks and Warriors were also in the mix.”

Ben Simmons could have helped Stephen Curry carry the playmaking load. The 6’10, guard’s passing, speed, and defensive range would have added useful size. He could have led the second unit and filled in at small ball center.

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However, sharing the court with Draymond Green raised serious concerns. Both need room to create, yet neither provides reliable outside shooting. That could have squeezed the Dubs’ offense.

Meanwhile, Steve Kerr’s system offers Simmons chances to cut, screen, and attack quickly. But spacing would remain tricky beside Draymond and other limited shooters. At the same time, the Warriors also had bigger priorities.

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Curry is aging, so shooting and wing depth matter greatly. Using a roster spot on Ben Simmons could have reduced opportunities for younger wings or a stretch big. Therefore, his role would likely have stayed limited.

Now, on Friday, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the 30-year-old guard was making a comeback to the league after taking a break for a year. Ben Simmons signed with the Sacramento Kings on a $3.5 million deal. Thus snubbing Stephen Curry & Co. and the New York Knicks. Simmons hasn’t graced the hardwood floor since April 2025. He told Men’s Health, “I needed to get away, and have some space, and just find myself again.”

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So now, the 30-year-old has an opportunity to find his ground back in the NBA. He agreed to the seven-figure deal with the Kings with the intent to prove his worth as the former No. 1 pick. At the same time, the Philadelphia 76ers also missed the opportunity to bag their ex-star. But the spotlight once again turns towards the Warriors, who let go of yet another free agent.