Stephen Curry’s Warriors Legacy Questioned as Draymond Green Receives Unexpected Support

The Golden State Warriors are no strangers to dynasty talk. Four rings, six Finals appearances, and a revolution in how basketball is played, all led by the splash of Stephen Curry’s three-point wizardry, Draymond Green’s defensive brilliance, and Klay Thompson’s two-way sharpness. But as the sun slowly begins to set on their prime years, questions are bubbling up that once seemed sacrilegious. After wrapping up this season with a second-round playoff exit, Stephen Curry’s Warriors legacy is facing unexpected scrutiny. But oddly, it’s because of what his long-time teammate Draymond Green has done, and what others are starting to say about him.

On the court, Green remains the emotional and cerebral anchor of Golden State. Off the court, he’s a magnet for controversy and strong opinions. But recently, a bold statement from former No. 1 overall pick Kenyon Martin triggered a war of words around his value. And that storm is now dragging Curry’s own legacy into the spotlight. The Warriors’ big three have long been seen as inseparable, but what happens when one piece starts getting publicly diminished? This narrative isn’t about just one player, it’s about the ecosystem that has defined a generation of basketball.

To set the records straight Stephen Curry is still elite. At 37, he averaged 24.5 points and six assists this season. He became the first player in NBA history to hit 4,000 career threes, crossed the 25,000-point mark, and had Steve Kerr calling him the “sun” around which the Warriors orbit. So why the doubt? Well, they’re mostly about sustainability. If Curry’s greatness is so dependent on Green’s defense and leadership. Then how should his legacy be viewed if Green’s importance is being downplayed by former NBA peers?

Kendrick Perkins said it plainly on Road Trippin’: “Now, we could argue and say Draymond don’t have them without Steph and Klay, but one could argue that Steph and Klay don’t have them with Draymond. It’s just facts, y’all.”

Perkins continued, “No matter how you want to slice it and dice it, it is facts. It is facts.” This cuts deep because it hits on the core of what made the Warriors the Warriors: synergy. The dynasty wasn’t built on one player. It was built on the unique blend of Steph’s gravity, Klay’s two-way reliability, and Draymond’s fire and basketball IQ.

And yet, Kenyon Martin, a former No. 1 pick and respected voice recently took a flamethrower to that idea on Gil’s Arena, “Let’s not act like Draymond was LaMarcus Aldridge. … I can list 200 people that are better at basketball than Draymond Green right now.” The disrespect wasn’t subtle. He brought up Al Jefferson, Elton Brand, and Aldridge as more skilled players. Even dismissed Green’s championships, suggesting they were more circumstantial than merit-based. But not everyone agreed, especially Kendrick Perkins.

Perkins puts rivalry aside to defend Draymond

For years, Perkins and Draymond had beef. They clashed online and jawed in interviews. But when the noise got too loud, Perkins chose respect over rivalry. He began by acknowledging their rocky past, “Now, I know me and Draymond, we done had our issues. We done had our fallouts, our beefs, our going back and forth on social media, things to that nature.” That said, their personal issues did not stop him from giving Green the credit he deserves. He stated plainly that despite everything Green has earned his respect.

While Perkins didn’t deny that Green’s game isn’t traditionally flashy, he doubled down on what matters most in the league, winning. He centered the focus on Green’s four championships not as a footnote, but as a proof of his impact and greatness. “You damn right,” Perkins said, repeating the phrase to drive home the point. Moreover, when the conversation shifted to comparing Green to players like Al Jefferson, Elton Brand, and LaMarcus Aldridge, he didn’t hesitate. Perkins declared that Draymond is absolutely the better overall basketball player. But because basketball isn’t just about scoring, it’s about impact, leadership, defense, and winning.

The strongest statement Perkins made was this: “Draymond Green is one of the greatest defenders that we’ve ever seen in the history of the game.” He repeated it for emphasis, making sure the message was loud and clear. In his 14th NBA season, Draymond anchored a top-10 defense and held opponents to nearly 5% below their average shooting percentage. He was one of just five players with 90+ steals and 70+ blocks. And despite standing at just 6’6”, he played center most of the season.

Though Kenyon Martin’s comments lit the fire. But Kendrick Perkins’ defense of Draymond reignited a truth that too many people forget: you don’t build a dynasty without elite glue guys, defensive minds, and culture enforcers. So if Draymond’s greatness is still being questioned, then Curry’s legacy, like it or not, gets dragged into that conversation. And Kendrick Perkins made that clear. There’s no Steph without Draymond. No rings without the defense.