Stephen Curry’s HOF Honor Can Stand in Way of LeBron James’ Warriors Move, Believes Analyst

LeBron James has never exactly hidden his admiration for Stephen Curry. Back in 2022, when asked which active NBA player he would most like to team up with, James didn’t hesitate: “Steph Curry’s the one that I wanna play with for sure.” Four years later, with James weighing his next move and Golden State still among his reported options, that long-imagined partnership is technically closer to reality than it was then. Yet one analyst believes there is now a compelling reason for James to think twice.

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The possibility itself isn’t some fan-created fantasy. Golden State tried to explore it at the 2024 trade deadline, when Warriors owner Joe Lacob approached Lakers owner Jeanie Buss before Rich Paul made clear James wanted to remain in Los Angeles. The interest didn’t disappear there either, with Golden State contacting the Lakers multiple times over an 18-month span. This summer, however, the Warriors remain only a secondary suitor amid financial and roster complications.

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Then came an unprecedented honor for Curry. The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced “Stephen Curry: Beyond the Arc,” making him the first active NBA player in its nearly 75-year history to receive a dedicated feature exhibit. And for Izzy Gutierrez, that only sharpened the legacy question surrounding a potential partnership. “How about the guy who leads in points of all time? How about the guy who’s been in the league for 20-something years, representing the league in such a great way? Not that Steph hasn’t done that,” Gutierrez said. “If I’m LeBron James, not only am I not going to go help him keep the same number of championships as I am, but I want to make sure that it is evident that I am the player of my generation, not Steph Curry.”

Gutierrez’s argument has history behind it. James and Curry already sit level with four championships apiece after spending four straight NBA Finals on opposite sides from 2015 through 2018. Curry’s Warriors won three of those series, while James’ lone victory came in 2016, when Cleveland erased a 3-1 deficit against Golden State’s 73-win team. Their individual résumés separate elsewhere: James owns four MVPs and four Finals MVPs, compared with Curry’s two MVPs and one Finals MVP.

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There is an important wrinkle to the ring argument, though. If James joined Curry and they won a championship together, neither would move ahead of the other; both would climb from four titles to five. The distinction Gutierrez is drawing is instead about separation. A fifth championship elsewhere would put James ahead of Curry, while winning one in Golden State would help his longtime rival preserve that championship parity inside the franchise Curry has defined.

The timing makes that argument even more intriguing. Announced July 21, “Beyond the Arc” is a limited-time installation in the Hall’s “The Vault” gallery featuring game-worn gear, championship artifacts, memorabilia from Curry’s 2024 Paris Olympics run and archival material from his Davidson days through his NBA career. It is not an early induction; Hall eligibility requires a player to be retired for four full seasons but rather an unprecedented museum recognition while Curry is still adding to his résumé.

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Hall of Fame president and CEO John Doleva called it “truly a historic moment,” adding that Curry “has not only redefined how the game of basketball is played, but he has also set a blueprint for what it means to be an exemplary role model.” Curry himself acknowledged the unusual timing: “To have that story told while I’m still playing is something I don’t take lightly.”

Golden State nevertheless remains among James’ reported options as he weighs his free agency, although the Warriors are not currently considered a primary frontrunner. Their pursuit has slowed amid financial and roster hurdles, with Cleveland, Miami and Philadelphia drawing greater attention. Rich Paul has kept James’ priority straightforward: “LeBron wants to compete for a championship… We want to evaluate what’s best for LeBron at this stage in his life and career. He wants to make every season he has left count.”

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Curry isn’t exactly shutting the door from his side. Asked about James’ free agency this month, he said, “I’d say more so I’m interested to just play golf with LeBron… I’m sure we obviously would love to play together. I mean, hopefully it happens. But he’s deserved the opportunity and the right to take his time with the decision.”

That leaves a fascinating contradiction at the heart of Golden State’s pursuit. James once called Curry the active player he wanted to team up with “for sure,” and Curry now says he would “love” for it to happen. Yet after years spent battling over championships and their place in NBA history, Gutierrez believes the very legacy that makes a James-Curry partnership so compelling could also be the reason it never happens.