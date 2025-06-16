Stephen Curry’s Kids Are Obsessed With Him as Ayesha Curry Joins NBA World in Father’s Day Celebration

When you’re a four-time NBA champion, two-time MVP, and the greatest shooter God ever built, you’d think nothing else could top the charts. But for Stephen Curry, all those accolades take a backseat to something way more rewarding—being a dad. And no one hyped him up better this Father’s Day than Ayesha Curry, who let the entire world know: the kids aren’t just fans of basketball… they’re obsessed with Steph.

In an Instagram post that could make grown men cry harder than LeBron did after his first ring, Ayesha Curry wrote: “The best and then some. We love @stephencurry30 so much!!! The best dad in the world. Our babies are obsessed and in awe of him (as am I) and it is such a blessing to watch...” Let’s be real—if Steph’s highlight reel doesn’t already belong in the Basketball Hall of Fame, this post alone should be hanging next to his unanimous MVP trophy.

Steph may have ended his 2024 playoff run limping with a hamstring issue, but the man’s been running the house in full dad-mode since then. First, it was baby Cai’s 1st birthday bash—where Steph looked more excited than Draymond on a podcast mic. Then came the family vacation where Riley, now 12, looked almost as tall as him. (Yes, that Riley who once hijacked a press conference like she was dropping a buzzer-beater at age 3.)

Steph’s offseason also featured shirtless flexing on the beach and fanboying over Benson Boone alongside Ayesha—proving he’s not just Father of the Year material… he might be Father of the Decade.

Ayesha Curry: MVP of Moms

Now let’s talk about Ayesha Curry, because no Father’s Day Curry special is complete without recognizing the chef, CEO, and glue of the Curry Kingdom. From building a lifestyle empire (TV shows, cookbooks, Sweet July brand) to running point as a full-time mom of four—Riley, Ryan (9), Canon (6), and baby Caius—Ayesha Curry balances more roles than Jokic in transition.

She’s spoken about prioritizing marriage before parenting: “Putting our relationship first. Then we’re parents.” And it shows. Their family is basically the NBA’s First Family—less drama, more love, and matching holiday pajamas.

It wasn’t just the Currys spreading the love on Father’s Day. Around the league, NBA players got showered with appreciation:

Jayson Tatum gave a shoutout to his dad: “Happy Father’s Day Tat, love ya.”

Jalen Brunson’s wife shared a pic of Jalen and their kid, plus their tiny toy poodles

Isaiah Hartenstein, Josh Hart, and Paolo Banchero all got loving tributes too—showing the NBA dad game is as strong as the post game in 2002.

Julius Randle added pictures of himself and his kids on his Instagram post, saying “Best job in the world.“

But none of them got quite the heart-melting, internet-breaking love that Ayesha Curry sent Steph’s way. That’s what makes this duo elite. But hey, this is not a competition; everyone has their own way to express love.

Off the court, Steph might be averaging fewer threes, but he’s putting up MVP numbers in bedtime stories, birthday balloons, and Benson Boone concerts. According to Ayesha, he’s not the superstar at home—he’s just dad. Whether it’s helping Riley with volleyball or melting over baby Cai, Stephen Curry lives the same joy off the court that he brings on it.

Meanwhile, Ayesha Curry keeps reminding every millennial mom watching: you can chase dreams and raise a family—and look good doing it.

So yeah, the Warriors may not have reached the Finals this year, but Father’s Day 2025? Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry just won it in a sweep. And honestly, based on how those kids worship him like he’s a walking-and-talking NBA Jam cheat code, we’d say Dad Curry is having the real MVP season of his life.