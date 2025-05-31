Stephen Curry’s Latest Project Almost Affected Adam Silver’s Major Concern Ahead of NBA Finals

Let’s say you’re the commissioner of the NBA. Your Finals are about to tip off. Your ratings need a fourth-quarter comeback. And then, right before the biggest games of the year, one of your most bankable global icons decides to drop his own prime-time special… the night before. That’s not just a fast break—it’s Steph pulling up from 38 feet with a heat check, and you’re not sure if it’s going to splash or break your TV share in half.

Yes, the man who casually revolutionized basketball decided he’s not done wrecking defensive schemes or, apparently, network schedules. Stephen Curry’s new documentary, Curry Inc: The Business of Stephen Curry, is premiering June 4 at 9 PM ET/PT—a mere 24 hours before the NBA Finals start on June 5. And folks, if those dates had overlapped, Adam Silver’s stress levels could have seen a serious spike.

Because here’s the thing: NBA viewership this season already needs a G League call-up. TNT and ESPN’s numbers dipped harder than James Harden’s playoff FG percentage (7% and 8%, respectively), and while ABC had a slight bump, the overall national average dropped to 1.53 million per game. That’s the kind of stat that makes TV execs start pulling out old Jordan highlights just to feel something.

So naturally, the idea of Curry vs. The Finals—on separate channels, no less—was a close call Silver did not want to see go to review. Thankfully, CNBC Sport swerved just in time, choosing the smart route: Wednesday night, right before the Finals. Think of it like a warm-up layup line before the real game starts.

So, what exactly is this Curry documentary?

Now let’s talk about this Curry Inc. doc, because it isn’t just some glorified highlight reel with fade-ins and slo-mo MVP clips. This is Curry pulling back the curtain on the empire he’s been building—one crossover at a time. The doc takes fans inside Thirty Ink, his full-fledged business galaxy covering media, fitness, lifestyle, philanthropy, and spirits.

In an exclusive chat with CNBC’s Alex Sherman, Curry lays it out: “I’m getting everything I can out of basketball… but I want it to be bigger than that.” Translation? He’s not just trying to win Finals MVPs—he’s trying to be the Steve Jobs of jump shots. The man is plotting legacy on all platforms.

The doc features testimonials from people who’ve actually seen Curry’s off-court game up close: Steve Kerr, Andre Iguodala, Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank, and his all-star squad at Thirty Ink and Unanimous Media. It’s like Inside the NBA, but replace the jokes with stock tips and motivational gold.

via Imago Apr 26, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the fourth quarter of game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, on the basketball side of things, we’re still waiting to see who OKC will be facing in the Finals. The Pacers are up 3-2 on the Knicks, with Game 6 on May 31, and whoever survives that series gets a date with the baby-faced buzzsaw that is the Oklahoma City Thunder. And while the Eastern Conference is busy deciding who limps into June, Curry’s just out here adding another W to his resume—this time on CNBC’s balance sheet.

All of this, of course, comes as the league prepares for a big media shakeup. The new $76 billion broadcast deal kicks in next season with Amazon, NBC, and ESPN taking over. TNT? Gone. Viewers? Shifting. And now, Stephen Curry? He’s making moves that might just turn the broadcast pie into his own private bakery.

So while Adam Silver breathed a sigh of relief that Curry Inc. didn’t go head-to-head with the Finals, we can’t help but admire the flawless timing. Just like his off-ball cuts, Curry’s moves in the media world are all about precision, vision, and knowing exactly when to take the shot.

And just like on the court, it looks like he’s nailed it again.