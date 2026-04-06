Stephen Curry’s Return vs. Rockets Ruined as Draymond Green Spots 23-Year-Old Warriors Star’s Costly Mistake

Stephen Curry’s return was almost how Dub Nation drew it up. After being on the sidelines for 27 games, Curry came back refueled and hungry. It was noticeable as he willed the Warriors to a fourth-quarter comeback against the Houston Rockets. A potential game winner would be the cherry on top. However, the Warriors couldn’t get on the same page for the final play.

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Notably, knowing Curry was getting the final shot, Draymond Green called for adjustments. He asked Brandin Podziemski to set up a double-screen. It would give Curry an open look. Instead, the young Warriors pillar camped the perimeter, forcing the two-time MVP to shoot over a double-team.

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Green wasn’t pleased.

Almost immediately after the buzzer, he called Podziemski over. Draymond Green appeared to explain the final play call with the 23-year-old. Nonetheless, the slight misjudgment kept the Warriors from getting an important win. It wouldn’t just be the perfect return for Stephen Curry. The Warriors were on a three-game losing streak heading into Sunday’s clash against the Rockets.

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A win tonight would have helped snap a skid. Yet, the Warriors put up a valiant effort to push the Rockets. Stephen Curry led the way. The magnetic talisman scored a team-high 29 points while coming off the bench in his return. Draymond Green also provided a handy contribution with 7 points and 12 assists on the night.

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The only place the Warriors fell short was in execution. They managed to subdue the Rockets’ rebounding prowess, generating more points from second-chance opportunities. But Houston’s size posed a problem anyway. The Warriors couldn’t contain their offense. Green was in foul trouble, while Kristaps Porzingis fouled out early in the fourth quarter.

Kevin Durant torched his former team with 31 points on close to 60% efficiency. Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun combined for 47 points as the Rockets shot 55% from the field and made 13 triples.

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Steve Kerr doesn’t fault the Warriors’ effort

The night may have ended in a loss. But aside from that final play, the Warriors produced stellar teamwork. That’s the most prominent benefit of getting Stephen Curry back. The team runs like a freshly filled engine with the Baby Face Assassin. So despite taking his fourth consecutive loss, Steve Kerr is hopeful for the future.

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“You can just feel it. We’re back in the mix. You know, we’re back in the fight with Steph,” Kerr said about the team’s performance.

Offensively, there wasn’t much to fault. Green and Curry’s synergy paved the way for a smooth experience. The Warriors recorded 34 assists on 42 made field goals, turning the ball over just 10 times. “Just couldn’t get that stop there at the end. But the guys were fantastic,” Kerr added.

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Beyond anything Stephen Curry brings, becoming the heart of the team is his greatest strength. That produced breathtaking results. The Warriors scored 52 points in the paint against a much taller team. Moreover, they limited the Rockets’ second-chance points to well under their average. Curry brings organization and order.

That’s the pivotal switch the Warriors were waiting for. No matter the adversity, with Stephen Curry, they have a chance. That’s the belief Kerr and the Warriors are moving forward with. Do you think the four-time champion can put together another deep postseason run? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.