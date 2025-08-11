Stephen Curry’s Role in Jonathan Kuminga’s Turmoil Revealed as Warriors Target Their Next ‘Big Fish’

Phoenix? Sacramento? Chicago? These are some destinations that Jonathan Kuminga could have moved to. Yet, he currently remains seated in the Golden State. The critics are undecided on who to blame for this stalemate. Is it JK’s stubbornness to demand more money? Or the Warriors’ front office demanding more picks in return? Even after three years in the system, his place in the rotation still feels unsettled. This part is where the blame falls not only on Steve Kerr but even Stephen Curry.

Reports say the Warriors offered Kuminga a two-year, $45 million deal. He turned it down. On the other hand, his camp wants a deal in the $25 to $30 million range. However, on the table, the active offer remains a one-year, $7.9 million qualifying offer. Through his he can control his future for any mid-season trade. Even if he inks the deal, the problem remains his fit alongside the Big 3 of the Warriors. Insider Grant Liffmann explained how it’s not just Kerr’s fault.

“He has this like, ‘I want to be out there. I want to be playing.’ And he’s a skilled young kid. He’s confident. He’s smart. But like factoring just fit. It’s hard sometimes, and sometimes it’s just a skilled player doesn’t necessarily always have to fit with another skilled player.” The other skilled player in this equation is Stephen Curry. “Simultaneously, it is difficult to play with him (Curry) sometimes. Not because he’s difficult, but his movement is so unique out there, and understanding what to do with him is so unique in a Steve Kerr system, which is very free flowing and movement and passing and ball movement this and that.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Liffmann worked for NBC Sports Bay Area for more than five years as a broadcaster for Warriors games. So, he knows about what makes the organization tick. But there is no secret about Jonathan Kuminga not working with Curry. Back in May, Steve Kerr openly addressed the JK question, calling it “a tricky one” because Kuminga is “gifted and wants to play a bigger role and wants to play more.” During the playoffs, Kuminga sat while veterans like Draymond Green, Jimmy Butler, and Stephen Curry carried the minutes. Kerr only expanded Kuminga’s role when Curry suffered a hamstring injury.

AD

That was a short time, but the 22-year-old showed his true potential. In those final four games, Kuminga posted 24.3 points per game on 55.4% shooting. So, if the option comes down to between JK and Curry, not just Kerr, but everybody will pick the 4x NBA champion in their squad. Since the present looks murky, there still could be bright lights in the future.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jonathan Kuminga’s last act could help the Warriors bring in 2x MVP

There is no doubt that the front office, including GM Mike Dunleavy, wants to maximize the Curry window to bring another championship. That’s where the fish hunting begins for the Warriors. “As you’re saying, the Warriors will always be big fish huntin, said Liffmann. As long as they have Steph Curry, they’re going to big fish hunt.” For this, they will require Jonathan Kuminga to sign a multiyear deal, say three years at $22 to $25 million. This will help them steer the negotiation and demand full price and picks, which they can trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Liffmann continued, “But like the point is that they’re if Giannis sure they’re probably, it would be crazy if they weren’t trying for him, right? Can you imagine putting Giannis with Steph? They’re trying to keep Steph Curry’s window open, right?” It’s not the first time that Greek Freak is involved in his future with Chef Curry. Tim Kawakami of The San Francisco Standard explained why JK and his full value become important for a potential Giannis trade. “Like every other smart team, they’re trying to maintain every asset they’ve got so they’re ready once and if the Giannis Antetokounmpo market heats up.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Instead of rebuilding and trying to fit Kuminga alongside Curry, Liffmann feels, the direction to acquire the Bucks superstar might be the next move. ” You don’t have as much time to just get a bunch of young guys and develop them to three years from now be like, ‘All right, now let’s go for it,’ and that’s why they’re going for Giannis.” Let’s not forget that, currently, with the statlemate due to Jonathan Kuminga’s situation, the front office is yet to act on other players.

They reportedly have verbal deals with Al Horford, Gary Payton II, and De’Anthony Melton. But those can’t be finalized until the Kuminga situation clears up. That’s why with so much riding on one player’s future, the resolution is taking time. Since the team doesn’t want to regret their actions and put future championship scenarios in danger.