Stephen Curry’s Security on Alert as Family Time With Ayesha Curry Nearly Disrupted at Special Event

Stephen Curry might be a four-time NBA champion, but these days, he’s also got a new court to show up for—his daughter Riley’s volleyball games. While most dads just bring water bottles and cheer from the bleachers, Steph brings a fanbase, paparazzi, and yes, a bodyguard with sharper reflexes than Marcus Smart on a fast break. Whether he’s courtside in the Chase Center or sitting in a high school gym, there’s no such thing as ‘just another day’ when Stephen Curry steps in the building.

That’s exactly what made a recent viral moment from one of Riley’s matches so telling. A video surfaced showing an older lady trying to snap a pic with Steph at a volleyball event. But before she could get her ‘I met the Chef’ moment, she got boxed out by Yusuf Wright, Curry’s longtime bodyguard. The same Yusuf who once lined up Steph’s fade now lines up security breaches for the point guard.

Let’s be clear—this wasn’t Steph dodging fans because he’s ‘too cool.’ He was at the NorCal Invitational to support Riley, not to sign jerseys or take selfies. And that’s always been the case. According to a Curry family Instagram reel from a fan account in July 2024, he specifically said he attends her matches for her and requested no photos. In a world where everything becomes content, Steph just wanted to be a regular dad clapping for his kid without winding up on TMZ.

And that’s what makes it wholesome. The same guy who once dropped 43 points on tired legs in the 2022 Finals was out here cheering on his daughter like she just aced a serve. Honestly, if you thought Steph’s shot mechanics were elite, wait till you see Riley’s vertical. The kid has hops. She’s out here getting kills and winning tournaments with the Academy Volleyball Club.

Remember when her team won the NorCal Winter Classic 2025- the largest volleyball tournament in Northern California? Yeah, even then, the Currys (Steph, Ayesha, Caius, and Canon) were in attendance. Curry held his younger child while cheering for Riley, as she made it clear that she inherited the Curry competitiveness—even if she traded the hardwood for hardcourt.

Now, coming back to the Invitationals, don’t get it twisted—Steph still took time to be Steph. In another video from the same event, a group of kids rocking his jersey approached, and he happily signed them. The man knows how to balance fame and fatherhood like he balances floaters and logo threes. One minute he’s avoiding camera flashes, the next he’s making a kid’s whole summer with one Sharpie signature.

But here’s the thing—when you’re that famous, privacy isn’t a luxury, it’s a strategic timeout. And that’s where Yusuf Wright comes in.

Stephen Curry’s bodyguard with clippers (Not the L.A. kind)

Yusuf isn’t just any security guy. He’s not some ex-Marine with a Bluetooth earpiece barking into his wrist. This man used to trim Steph’s hair. Literally. He was Steph’s personal barber, working at Benny Adem Grooming Parlor near the Warriors’ practice facility. And somewhere between lining up Steph’s fade and listening to locker room stories, he became more than just a guy with clippers—he became family.

By October 2021, he officially joined the Warriors’ security team. Now, he runs Shura Securities, a legit protection service for high-profile clients. Think of him as a mix between Draymond Green’s intensity, Andre Iguodala’s IQ, and Steve Kerr’s calm—wrapped in a sharp black suit. He doesn’t just stop pushy fans. He reads the room, scopes the crowd, and operates like a human defensive switch—always locked in, always rotating.

However, this is not just a tale of employee and employer; it goes far beyond that. In 2019, as the Warriors prepared to leave Oakland, Curry wanted to give back. So, he crafted a list of 30 individuals who had impacted his life, gifting them a pair of ‘Curry 6, Thank you, Oakland’ shoes and a heartfelt letter. The heartwarming bit? Yeah, Yusuf was one of them.

“Your cuts always keep me fresh,” Steph wrote, a nod to their long-standing relationship. Under Armour even turned the moment into a short film, encapsulating just how much these meant to the 37-year-old.

Moving on, what this whole situation really highlights is how Steph continues to walk the tightrope between being the face of a franchise and the heart of a household. He’s not just defending NBA titles anymore—he’s defending family time, and Yusuf Wright is his perimeter defense.

So next time you see Steph at a volleyball game, remember: that’s Dad Curry, not Chef Curry. And if you try to cross that line, just know Yusuf will be there—faster than a Klay Thompson catch-and-shoot.