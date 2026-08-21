Stephen Curry’s Silent $29.1M Gain Emerges Amid Much-Awaited Warriors Contract Extension

With the way things are going, or lack thereof, in the Golden State Warriors, even the subtlest moves are causing mass panic in Dub Nation. Fans have been worried about losing their biggest legend. Meanwhile, Stephen Curry and his wife, Sweet July founder Ayesha Curry, have quietly pulled off a different kind of move. It’s in the high-stakes real estate market, again, putting those exit rumors in overdrive.

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The power couple has offloaded their palatial Atherton mansion in an off-market May transaction for a staggering $29.1 million, according to public records first reported by SFGate.

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The under-the-radar sale was at 28 Selby Lane in Atherton, California, one of the most expensive ZIP codes in the US, where high-net-worth residents pay top dollar for privacy, which is something the Currys did not have.

Stephen Curry and his wife originally purchased the sprawling estate in December 2020 through a limited liability company for $30 million. So, the 2026 sale made it a near break-even for them!

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Located in the area’s coveted Redwood Oaks neighborhood, the mega-mansion boasted 17,761 square feet of ultra-luxurious living space, complete with seven bedrooms and eight-and-a-half bathrooms. Beyond its main house, the property included a dedicated guest house, a walnut orchard, a resort-style pool and cabana, a private wine cellar, and an immaculate indoor-outdoor living design.

But this marks the second time in recent years the 4x NBA champion has made a massive, quiet exit from an Atherton address. Back in 2021, the couple sold another estate in the affluent town of 7,000 for $31.2 million after purchasing it off-market.

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The Selby Lane residence, though, wasn’t without its share of headlines. In early 2023, the Currys voiced concerns regarding a proposed multi-family housing development at neighboring 23 Oakwood, writing a letter asking the town council to reconsider the project’s proximity.

“We hesitate to add to the ‘not in our backyard’ (literally) rhetoric,” the Currys’ letter stated, “but we wanted to send a note before today’s meeting. Safety and privacy for us and our kids continues to be our top priority and one of the biggest reasons we chose Atherton as home.”

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That same year, local police arrested an intruder who slipped past security into their home’s living room before being confronted by the family’s nanny. The 18-year-old fan later said that he only wanted an autograph after being tracked down by the cops. The charge was elevated from trespassing to aggravated trespassing.

“Aggravated trespassing is when you enter into the residence of somebody who is there,” San Mateo County District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe told SFGATE. “It’s not a burglary, because to be a burglary we have to show the intent was to steal something.”

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“Someone had told him a famous basketball player lived on this street, and someone told him, ‘That’s Steph Curry’s residence over there,’” Wagstaffe said.

Curry did not publicly comment on the incident.

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Meanwhile, San Mateo County public records now indicate the 28 Selby Lane property was acquired by a real estate investment LLC, with the listing already being marketed as an expanded “coming soon” build on luxury developer platforms.

Does Stephen Curry’s move amplify his Warriors situation?

Every time an athlete offloads a property so close to contract talks, fans are bound to question if they’re on the way out. But this doesn’t seem like it… Steph and Ayesha have been reworking their property and businesses recently, including shuttering some of Ayesha’s Bay Area restaurants and launching new ones with the Ritz-Carlton in their native North Carolina.

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While Curry liquidates multimillion-dollar Bay Area assets off the floor, all eyes in Northern California remain fixed on his future. On August 29, the 36-year-old sharpshooter becomes eligible to sign a massive two-year, $136.7 million contract extension that would lock him into Golden State through his 20th NBA season.

While general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. and league sources maintain unwavering optimism that Curry will spend his entire career in a Warriors uniform, the franchise’s weird trajectory has filled Dub Nation with angst.

At a recent WNBA Valkyries game that Curry, Dunleavy, and a few other Warriors players attended, the fan frustration was palpable when the GM appeared on the jumbotron.

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Coming off a turbulent, injury-plagued campaign for the team, Curry was limited to just 43 games while battling persistent right knee issues. Despite limited action, Curry remained elite when healthy, averaging 26.6 points, 4.7 assists, and 3.5 rebounds in 31 minutes per game.

The Warriors’ front office spent the summer pursuing and missing on star targets like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jaylen Brown, and LeBron James in free agency, before pivoting to re-signing their core veterans. To bolster their depth around Curry and Draymond Green, they brought back Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford, De’Anthony Melton, and Gary Payton II on short-term deals.

However, Dunleavy explicitly acknowledged that the team chose to prioritize talent over availability, bringing on immediate risk for an aging roster. Porzingis and Horford dealt with severe lingering injuries, and starting wings Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody are facing lengthy rehabs from major knee injuries.

Despite murmurs suggesting Curry could grow frustrated with the team’s retooling phase and seek an exit, league insiders insist there is “zero truth” to any trade request speculation. The Warriors are expected to essentially hand Curry a ‘blank-check’ max offer on August 29, allowing the iconic guard to dictate his contract length, structure, or potential pay cut to aid flexibility.

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When asked how he felt about the Warriors’ strategy and business decisions earlier this year, Curry remained calm and said, “You figure it out in real time.”

“There’s not a crystal ball that tells you what opportunities are on the horizon, how to maintain competitiveness with everything that goes on during an NBA season, injuries, all that type of stuff,” Curry said. “But I do know there’s a level of reasonability, in terms of moves or options or opportunities that can help us stay competitive now but don’t handcuff the next five, seven years of our team. So, everything that’s happened to date has been with that as the mindset.”

Curry himself also recently expressed excitement for his upcoming 18th season, reiterating his deep commitment to the franchise and Bay Area fanbase.