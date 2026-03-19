Stephen Curry’s Sister Confesses Facing Different Treatment From Father Dell Compared to Brothers

What is it like growing up in an NBA star’s house? Well, no one can tell you this better than the Curry siblings. Stephen Curry, his brother Seth, and his sister Sydel grew up in Charlotte when their father, Dell Curry, served as the primary shooting guard for the Charlotte Hornets for 10 years. Now, speaking of childhood, Sydel’s experience has been different from her brothers’.

In a recent conversation with The Charlotte Observer, the 31-year-old took a trip down memory lane. “I probably got a different type of parenting style for my dad than my brothers did. I’m the only girl. He was just a super cool dad, the same way he is now. … Chill. Had a story for every situation,” she shared. “He didn’t give me much grief about anything. I got away with a lot of stuff with my dad. Not with my mom.”

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Somehow, that’s a very common story, isn’t it? Kids usually get away with their activities with their fathers, but their mother… well, she’s always the tough one to bypass! Stephen Curry‘s sister continued, “I was a daddy’s girl. He couldn’t do any wrong in my eyes.”

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Imago via NBA

Now, this one time, Dell Curry went bald along with some of the Hornets players. “One day, he came home with a shaved head. For some reason, he and a lot of his teammates had shaved their heads. So he came home from a road trip and turned the corner to come into our kitchen, where we all were,” Sydel narrated. What did little Sydel do?

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“I just see this tall man with a bald head, and I screamed and ran the other way. I couldn’t have been older than 5; I was so scared. He loves that story now — he thinks it’s so funny. And I’m like, ‘Why? Because you traumatized your daughter?'”

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However, Sydel loves her childhood. Her own childhood meant so much to her that she wants to recreate that same environment for her children. By moving back to Charlotte, she and Damion Lee are choosing familiarity, safety, and community, ensuring their kids grow up with similar memories, values, and experiences she once cherished deeply during her youth and early life.

Stephen Curry and his sibling will be present on Dell Curry’s big day

Dell Curry will be immortalized at the Spectrum Center on Thursday. His No.3o will go up in the rafters, solidifying his name as one of the legends of the Charlotte Hornets. He will become the second player in the franchise’s history to have his jersey retired. Previously, the Hornets retired Bobby Phills’ No. 13.

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Dell Curry built a lasting legacy with the Hornets, spending 10 of his 16 NBA seasons as a lethal bench spark. Moreover, he peaked in 1993-94, claiming Sixth Man of the Year with a career best 16.3 points per game while shooting 40% from deep. Later, he briefly coached in Charlotte. Then, in 2009, he smoothly transitioned into broadcasting, keeping his voice close to the game.

Imago via ESPN

Meanwhile, all three Curry siblings are going to light up Thursday night in Charlotte, showing up for their father’s halftime ceremony. Moreover, Stephen Curry and Seth Curry are making a quick trip mid grind, flying in on an off day during the Golden State Warriors’ East Coast run.

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So, legends rise, but memories steal the show. As Dell Curry heads to the rafters in Charlotte, the night feels bigger than basketball. Meanwhile, Stephen Curry, Seth Curry, and Sydel Curry bring the story full circle. Then again, it is the laughter, the chaos, and the love that truly echo loudest, long after the lights fade.