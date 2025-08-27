Stephen Curry’s Sister Bids Hardest Goodbye as Husband’s Sacrifice Puts 7-Year NBA Career on Hold

The last few days have been an emotional rollercoaster for Stephen Curry’s sister, Sydel Curry Lee. While the Golden State Warriors superstar has been busy with his China tour, his sister has been preparing for a major career move. That of her husband and former Suns star, Damion Lee. First arriving in the NBA back in 2018, the veteran guard recently announced that he will be taking his talents to Israel.

Lee will suit up for Ironi Ness Ziona, which means that the 32-year-old former Phoenix star will be staying away from home for some time now. The team plays in the Israeli Basketball Premier League, which tips-off around October and follows a similar schedule as the NBA. As a result, an emotional Sydel took to Instagram to say goodbye to her husband.

It started when Damion posted a heartwarming picture of him kissing his wife before boarding the plane to Israel on his story. This was later re-posted by Curry Lee, who wrote a tear-jerking message on the picture.

“The hardest see you later. Grateful for your sacrifice & providing for our family. thankful for passions to follow while we can. We are gonna miss you so much, but will hold it down here! Love you so much, honey,” she wrote.

It’s fair to say that Curry was pretty sad as she waved goodbye to their beloved husband. However, she still motivated Damion Lee to pursue his passion, and assured him that she’ll take care of their three kids– Daxon, Daryn, and Dacen. As one would expect, Damion was quick in responding to his wife’s heartfelt message.

The former NBA champion wrote, “You know it! Love you more than anything,” he wrote. It’s only normal for the couple to feel the way that they do, as Damion will be living without not just his wife but also his kids. The two have been seemingly making the most of their time together, and were recently spotted on “one final date” Lee’s departure.

Not just that, Curry has also been spending more than usual quality time with his three kids. However, this move is not just emotional for the 32-year-old because of his going away from his family, but also because this puts his seven-year-long career in the NBA on hold, at least for now.

Damion Lee had a productive 7-year stretch in the NBA

Damion Lee is now an Ironi Ness Ziona player, which probably marks the end of the 32-year-old’s career in the NBA. Given the former Drexel and Louisville star’s age, there is almost no chance that he’ll return to the league. However, you can never say never. After all, he did defy the odds to start his storied career after going undrafted in the 2016 NBA draft.

After which, the guard spent the Summer League with the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics before heading to the NBA developmental league. The Atlanta Hawks eventually saw potential in the Baltimore native as they signed him on two 10-day contracts in March 2018, which was extended for the rest of the season. While Lee dabbled from one team to another for most of his career, his most memorable stint came with the Golden State Warriors.

It was during his four years with the Dubs where he not only cemented his place in the rotation but also won his maiden NBA ring back in 2022. Not just that, his best statistical season also came while playing alongside Stephen Curry, as the guard went off during the 2019-20 season. That season, Lee averaged 12.7 points, along with 4.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

All of this while the six-foot-six shooting guard shot a solid 42 percent from the field. Meanwhile, throughout his seven years, the guard averaged around 7.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists. With 315 NBA games under his belt, you could say that Damion Lee has had a great career in the league. Now, it will be worth watching how the former Warriors star does overseas, as he embarks on a new adventure in his basketball career.