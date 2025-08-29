Stephen Curry’s Sister Sydel Cannot Stop Crying After Husband’s Sudden Career Move

The air in the Curry Lee household feels heavy. It feels like someone’s playing a farewell song– nonstop. Well, it only makes sense because Stephen Curry’s sister, Sydel, is going through a really emotional time now. Her brothers were in China for Curry Con and the launch of Curry Brand’s Series 7. Meanwhile, the 30-year-old mother of three was handling her husband, Damion Lee’s, major career move.

Back in 2018, he stepped into the NBA, and now at 32, the veteran guard is chasing a new chapter overseas. He announced his move to Israel, where he will suit up for Ironi Ness Ziona in the Israeli Basketball Premier League. The season begins in October, and just like the NBA, the grind runs deep and demanding.

Now, unable to contain her sadness, the youngest of the Curry siblings took to her IG Story to update her 696K followers. With 3-month-old Dacen Lee in her arms, Sydel’s face looked colorless and sad. Teary-eyed, she added a caption.

She wrote: “I’m way behind on a life update for yall. I’m a little depressy girl these days. I miss my man & I can’t quite talk about him being gone without crying yet lol but even tho I’m missing him, there are a lot of other exciting things going on for our family, that I can’t wait to share with you! Thanks for the patience and kind messages 🩷.”

Two days ago, Damion Lee’s big announcement carried more than just career news. It sparked the idea that Stephen Curry’s sister could join him in the Middle East. The move suddenly felt more personal and tender. Yet for now, that picture feels distant. She is instead learning to navigate the quiet ache of loneliness as her husband settles abroad.

Stephen Curry’s brother-in-law shares heartfelt farewell message

A farewell turned unforgettable when Damion captured a kiss with his wife before leaving for Israel and shared it on his story. The picture spoke louder than words, filled with love and longing. Soon after, Curry Lee re-posted it, adding a heartfelt message that transformed the moment into a powerful ode to their bond and unbreakable connection.

Sydel wrote: “The hardest see you later. Grateful for your sacrifice & providing for our family. thankful for passions to follow while we can. We are gonna miss you so much, but will hold it down here! Love you so much, honey.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Love stories rarely play out on highlight reels, yet this one feels bigger than basketball. Damion chases buckets in Israel while Sydel carries the weight of home, juggling motherhood, emotions, and hope. Their posts became love letters, stitched with longing and gratitude. For now, oceans separate them, but their bond keeps rewriting the scoreboard in its own bold way.