Stephen Curry’s 6YO Son Canon Makes Heartfelt Revelation to Mr. Beast as Wholesome Phone Call Details Emerge

Stepping off the court doesn’t mean the camera is leaving you. For stars like LeBron James, Paul George, and Draymond Green, podcasts have become a new way of reaching their fans. But for Stephen Curry? Things are still at a very vlogging level. Going behind the scenes with the Golden Boy is often a fun activity that his fans enjoy. Thus, when he collaborated with MrBeast, it was clear he would share the unseen moments with the world. However, an unexpected guest showed up!

At the 2025 All-Star Weekend, MrBeast brought YouTube magic courtside, but it was a quiet moment that truly stole the show. While filming wild challenges for Professionals vs. Amateurs with Steph Curry, the cameras caught something even better. Curry revealed his son Canon was the real fan. So, he FaceTimed him. Suddenly, Canon saw Mr. Beast on screen, froze in shock, and dropped the phone. Forget the competition. That pure, unscripted joy became the highlight. And just like that, a wholesome twist won the internet.

Little Canon Curry lit up as he instantly recognized his hero. With a playful nod, Mr. Beast hinted at an epic showdown with Steph. And yes, Canon would get to watch it all. “Just wanted to say hi. Thank you for watching the videos. Have you been watching Beast Games?” Jimmy Donaldson (aka Mr. Beast) asked the kid. “Yeah,” Cannon revealed. “You love it?” the 27-year-old YouTube sensation further asked. “Alright!” his 6-year-old fan replied. Meanwhile, Stephen Curry asked his son, “Ain’t that cool? Isn’t that cool?” And guess what Cannon said? “Yes, it is.” Moreover, Canon Curry is no stranger to the spotlight.

via Imago Jul 2, 2022; San Francisco, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) sits in the stands with son Canon during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at the California Summer League at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

He owns it, whether he’s stealing the show at Warriors games or charming fans online. But this time, the spotlight widened. In the latest video, Steph shared the frame, too. Not with NBA icons, but with rising stars who just might rule the league next.

Stephen Curry’s habit of stealing the spotlight continues with Mr. Beast

The video served up a sizzling shootout as Stephen Curry faced off against high school sharpshooters. The spotlight landed on Demarrion, a confident teen with a smooth stroke and a love for LeBron. But this was Curry’s court. With just 30 seconds, he lit it up for 14 threes, barely breaking a sweat. Demarrion had 60 seconds and heart, sinking 9, but the Petty King proved why he’s the GOAT.

Yet the real win came after the buckets. When asked about the $100000 prize, Curry didn’t flinch. He chose to donate it to his Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation. So while he dazzled on the court, he also made a bigger play off it. The young guns brought talent, but Curry brought a legacy. And once again, he reminded everyone that greatness comes with purpose.

When Steph Curry teamed up with MrBeast, magic was guaranteed. From heart-melting FaceTime moments with Canon to fiery shootouts against rising stars, the video had it all. But beyond the fun, it was the purpose that stole the spotlight. Curry entertained and inspired like always. Generosity and stardom met at the right crossroads!