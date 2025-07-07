Stephen Curry’s Son Declared A Problem By Many Americans After Latest Dude Perfect Incident Goes Viral 

For a guy who’s at the very top of his sport, Stephen Curry’s main goal at home is simple: let his kids just be kids. “Nothing too organized. Especially for Canon, he’s only 5. …It’s more just confidence building and their ability to find joy in everything they do… I’m just trying to make sure that whatever they do, they’re having fun.” That’s what Stephen Curry said a while back, talking about his style of parenting. And this offseason has been a perfect example of that.

After a really tough hamstring injury ended his playoff run, Curry has been all about getting better and spending time with family. He’s been out on the golf course, both for his own love of the game at the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe and for his charity work with the Underrated Golf Tour. He’s also been playing the role of “super dad,” taking his kids to a Golden State Valkyries game at the Chase Center. It was a sweet family outing that fans totally loved.

But his own dad, Dell Curry, says those public family moments are just a small part of a really intense, unseen daily grind. “That’s the thing you don’t see, and that’s the reason why he’s able to play at the level he is when no one’s watching,” Dell explained in a recent interview. He then laid out the exhausting schedule: “You have to get up before the kids get up. Get a workout in, get the kids up, get them off to school, get to the gym, get shots, pick them up, handle your business side of things during the day, hang out with the family, get them to bed, and then he goes back to the gym again.” But this past weekend, during a special birthday party for his son, Canon, the world got one hilarious and slightly scary peek at what happens when that “fun” and “confidence building” idea works a little too well.

To celebrate Canon’s seventh birthday, Steph took him to the first show of the Dude Perfect “Hero Tour” at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado. And while the Dude Perfect guys are famous for their amazing trick shots, it was the youngest Curry who totally stole the show. In a video that quickly went viral, Canon is seen easily flipping a water bottle, watching it sail through the air and land perfectly upright in a high cupboard. It was a shot that definitely made his dad proud. But what happened next is what really got the internet buzzing.

After landing that incredible trick shot, a crew member went to high-five him. And Canon, with a look of confident swagger, pulled his hand back at the last second. It was a fake-out so smooth and so bold that it could have come from a seasoned NBA player. All the while, Steph could be seen in the background, laughing at his son’s antics.

The clip immediately blew up online, and everyone had the same reaction. “Yeah he’s gonna be a problem,” one fan commented, and thousands of others agreed. It was a funny, real moment that showed a different side of the Curry family. And if Canon ever decides to follow in his father’s footsteps, that is going to be a nightmare for the rest of the league. After all, the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. It was a clear sign that even though Steph might be trying to raise a kid who just has fun, he might have accidentally created a future superstar with a killer instinct to match.

Fans react to Canon Curry’s viral moment

The video of Canon’s bottle flip and his bold high-five fake-out immediately had Warriors fans dreaming about the future. “Can the Warriors automatically have rights to this little demon?” one fan joked on X. It’s a fun thought, but it’s based on a real basketball truth. The Curry family is like basketball royalty. Canon’s grandpa, Dell, was one of the best shooters of his time. His dad, Steph, is the greatest shooter ever. And his uncle, Seth, has been a great NBA sharp-shooter for a long time. If Canon ever decides to play basketball, he would be continuing an amazing family story. And the idea of him one day wearing a Warriors jersey, just like his dad, is the kind of perfect ending that fans can only dream of—a rare father-son connection we’ve only seen with a few players like LeBron and Bronny James.

USA Today via Reuters Feb 16, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) with his son, Canon Curry, as he receives his all star jersey before the game against the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Other fans took a funnier, more business-like approach to Canon’s growing confidence. “Acting all tough, just sign the contract buddy,” one fan wrote, while another added, “Dunleavy better sign Canon Curry.” It’s a funny comment, but it’s also a subtle nod to the Warriors’ current, very tricky, contract situation with their other young star, Jonathan Kuminga. While the front office is dealing with tough talks with Kuminga, fans are jokingly telling them to lock up their next young superstar.

The jokes about his future didn’t stop there. “We gone be seeing highlights of bro hoopin in AAU in the next 5 months saying he graduating 8th grade and goin into his freshman year,” another fan joked. It’s a perfect reference to how young, top players nowadays often move up to the next level faster. Canon is already pretty invested in the game. After the Warriors’ tough Game 6 loss to the Houston Rockets last season, cameras captured a devastated six-year-old Canon refusing to speak to his father, burying his face in his mother Ayesha’s arms.

But the most common reaction was simply noticing that Canon is just like his dad. “Walking off & doing the same look daddy does yeah he for sure go be dangerous in a couple of years!!,” one fan wrote. And they’re right. The pride, the confidence, that little bit of “showtime” after a big play – it’s pure Steph. From the ‘look away’ threes to the shoulder shimmies, Stephen Curry has always played with a certain flair. And now, it seems, so does his son. It was a hilarious, viral moment, but it was also a clear sign that the Curry legacy is in very, very good hands.