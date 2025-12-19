Stephen Curry’s Son Makes Unusual Klay Thompson Demand Amid Warriors Return Rumors

Change in the NBA is usually easy to rationalize. Contracts expire, timelines shift, and teams move on, and for Stephen Curry, those realities have been a constant for more than a decade. But some reminders of those realities land differently, and now, one involving former teammate Klay Thompson just occurred – within his own living room.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

One night, after pouring in 48 points against the Portland Trail Blazers, Curry was back home with his seven-year-old son Canon, watching a game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Utah Jazz. Watching former Golden State Warriors guard and longtime teammate Thompson knock down a pair of fourth quarter threes, Curry reacted on instinct, yelling to Klay on his television to “shoot it,” confusing his son.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Klay’s playing?” Canon asked his father. Upon being reminded that Thompson plays for the Mavs, he seemingly asked Thompson, “Why are you here?”

Curry’s explanation that Thompson now plays for Dallas didn’t dull the feeling that the Warriors chapter had now closed. Curry admitted that moments like these serve as a sobering reminder of how things have changed, and a reminder “of how special of a thing it was.” For Canon, the separation didn’t make sense, but for Curry, it just made the feeling all the more heavier.

That disconnect has arrived at a time where league chatter about Thompson’s future in Dallas has grown. The guard signed there in the 2024 offseason after a lengthy contract dispute with the Warriors, and hoped to be a productive piece alongside then-Maverick Luka Doncic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unfortunately, his vision for the future was turned upside down when Doncic was sent to the Los Angeles Lakers in a blockbuster midseason deal, a team that Thompson had turned down to sign with the Mavericks. This season, he has had an extremely cold start to the season, averaging career lows in points and efficiency, and is regarded as a clear trade chip this offseason.

(This is a developing story.)

ADVERTISEMENT