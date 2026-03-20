Stephen Curry’s Wife Ayesha Breaks Silence After Missing Dell Curry’s Jersey Retirement

The halftime show at the Spectrum Center was special on Thursday. Dell Curry’s No.30 now hangs in the rafters. Immortalized by the love of the Charlotte Hornets for the love of the game and everything the former NBA star did for them in his 10 years. The night was even more special because the Curry clan: Stephen Curry, Seth Curry, and Sydel Curry were by their father’s side. Except Steph, both his siblings had their families with them.

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Now, the missing members, Ayesha Curry and the kids, couldn’t be there for Dell’s special day. The mother of four has been busy lately with a project that also forced her to miss Steph’s 38th birthday last week. However, following The Originator (as the Curry siblings like to call Dell)’s jersey retirement ceremony, Ayesha finally broke her silence.

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As you know, Sydel, Stephen Curry‘s sister, is a social media influencer. So following the event, she shared a blog on her Instagram handle. She put together all the moments from the night, including the kids wearing “G Daddy” jerseys and dancing with pom-poms in their hands. The Reel, of course, had Dell’s historic moment captured, and a glimpse from the afterparty. Under the post, Ayesha Curry commented: “Top Tier 🔥😍”

Meanwhile, Dell made a point to mention his family during his heart-touching speech. “To all my kids and their adult, their wives, siblings, I’m so proud of the people you’ve become,” he said.

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“You know, we live our life in a public eye. First, it was because of me. Now, it’s because of you. That’s good and bad in certain areas, but the way you handle yourself with the character, the pride, the dignity, the class,” Curry Sr. added. “I’m so proud to be your dad. You continue to make me proud every single day. I’m so happy. The best thing you did was give me my grandkids.”

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Stephen Curry’s dad cherished every moment as his jersey went up in the rafters to join the No. 13 of Bobby Phills. The grandfather of 1o, aka G Daddy, missed Ayesha and the four kids, although he had 6 others with him on the floor. And he also mentioned them separately in his speech.

“I got six right here. Four couldn’t be here. And Ayesha, we love you, too. She’s doing her thing. So proud of you. Riley, Ryan, Cannon, Caius, we love you. Wish you were here. You’re a part of this as well,” Dell said.

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Amidst Ayesha’s absence, Stephen Curry’s presence added a layer of emotion to his dad’s special day. Following the event, he shared his true feelings.

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Stephen Curry gives his heart out after Dell Curry’s jersey retirement

“It means the world because obviously Curry and our family history being so tied to Charlotte, the number 30 now being forever immortalized,” Steph told the media. “It means the world. That’s why my pop still lives here, like he’s still home, and I’m happy that he gets to have this honor.” He added, “I mean, not just as an NBA athlete that I got to watch his every move.”

Stephen Curry continued, “As a dad that kind of taught me the way, made me love basketball even more than I already did, but it kind of showed me what it meant to be a true professional and earn everything that you get. So basketball has been in our family. It’s the family legacy, and I’m happy to be able to carry the torch with my brother.”

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Imago via ESPN

Meanwhile, on his Instagram handle, the 38-year-old Golden State Warriors star shared an animated image of Dell in his Charlotte Hornets jersey, with toddlers Steph, Seth, and Sydel by his side. The heartfelt photo is a simple depiction of legacy, childhood, and honor summed up in one moment.

Legends do not retire; they echo louder. In Charlotte, that echo carried a family’s heartbeat. Dell’s banner rose, and the night belonged to legacy in motion. Meanwhile, love traveled across distances, filling every gap. Steph felt it, Ayesha sent it in her absence, and the kids were in it. That’s how the Curry name shone the brightest on a bright Thursday at the Spectrum Center.