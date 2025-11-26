Stephen Curry’s 0.1% Disadvantage Fuels NBA Legacy Talk After Reggie Miller’s Bold Prediction

Stephen Curry, for almost ten years, has been known as the best shooter in the world, and just a few years ago, became the owner of the record for the most three-pointers made by any single player, surpassing Ray Allen. Now, one rookie sensation has ignited a surprising debate, fueled by another sharpshooting legend.

During a recent appearance on the Dan Patrick Show, Hall of Famer Reggie Miller was asked about Charlotte Hornets rookie Kon Knueppel and if he could win Rookie of the Year. Miller didn’t hesitate: “He’s winning Rookie of the Year.” However, he didn’t stop there.

Miller continued, “Dare I say this. Is Stephen Curry going to be a little nervous? In about 15 years… Just go back and look at Steph’s first two or three years in terms of three pointers made and what Kon has done this year.”

Knueppel has started hot, leading all rookies in scoring at 19.4 points per game, logging 5.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists. Crucially, he’s averaging almost 20 points on 49.1% from the field and a blistering 43.8% from beyond the arc, which is 0.1 percentage points better than Curry’s rookie year, launching 8.5 threes per game and making 3.7 of them. He’s also emerged as a favorite for Rookie of the Year.

For reference, Curry’s rookie year three-point numbers, already considered eye-popping efficiency at the time, were great: 4.8 attempted threes for 2.1 makes on an absurd 43.7% clip. However, as you might see, Knueppel’s actually ahead in terms of efficiency: by just 0.1%. It might be this advantage in Kon’s favor that makes Miller’s suggestion an intriguing thought.

However, Miller reigned in his expectations. “Here’s the problem,” he continued. “You’ve got to stay healthy. Longevity. 17 years, 18 years for Stephen Curry. Can Kon Knueppel do that over a long period of time? I want to see it.”

Indeed, Curry’s longevity is nearly unmatched: still playing at an All-Star level at age 37, in his 17th season. To match the level of production Curry has achieved throughout his career, he would need remarkable health over a long period of time, and only time will tell if the Hornets rookie can sustain it that far.

Knueppel, if he keeps his averages up for the entire season, is on pace for about 304 three-pointers by the end of the season. For reference, Curry made 372 career threes through his first three seasons, which were shortened due to injury.

Since then, apart from the 2019-20 season, he has made more than 212 threes in every subsequent season, and during his unanimous MVP season, he made a ludicrous 402 long-range shots, an NBA record.

The Real Math Behind Passing Stephen Curry for Kon Knueppel

The real challenge isn’t outperforming Stephen Curry‘s rookie numbers, but growing and sustaining the production for long enough to turn momentum into history.

To even approach Curry’s current total of 4,131, Kon Knueppel would need to average about 275 made threes per year for the next 15 years. That’s not just elite shooting, but extraordinary durability in a league where careers rarely unfold without setbacks.

That’s just the starting point. The Warriors’ superstar will realistically play a few more years and has a very real chance to pass the 5,000th three-point mark.

In that case, Knueppel would have to average more than 333 made beyond-the-arc shots per year for 15 straight seasons. No player has ever maintained that rate for anywhere close to that length, and it assumes peak health, as well as the game’s dynamics favoring perimeter players.

Curry isn’t standing still in the meantime. Since breaking the record a little under four years ago, he has widened the gap with incredible efficiency.

His total sits 894 ahead of the next-highest James Harden, and 1,158 ahead of Ray Allen. It just goes to show the scale of what Knueppel is chasing; not a number frozen in time, but a target that keeps moving forward at blistering pace.

For now, just being in the conversation itself is a great compliment: someone is close enough for the math to matter.