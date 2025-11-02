Stephen Curry Safeguards Warriors Locker Room as Draymond Green Faces Public Scrutiny

The Warriors are one of the oldest teams in the league this season. While that brings concerns about injuries and fear of early-season exits, fans at least knew that if things went south, the veterans could guide them back on track. But it’s only natural that even experienced hands make mistakes. Placing them on high pedestals always adds pressure, and perhaps that pressure showed on the court today against the Pacers, resulting in a 114-109 loss. Still, true to himself, Stephen Curry kept the frustrated locker room calm, shielding it from unwanted eyes and raised voices.

In the post-game press conference, Stephen Curry shouldered the blame for the loss, acknowledging his role as a veteran the team depended on to steady the ship rather than make things harder. “There are parts of the game where we just, I made it too hard on all of us with not getting organized, you know, bad possessions, a little lack of energy, and you give a team like that life,” he said.

Curry scored 24 points, adding two assists and a steal, though he struggled with his shot, connecting on just 8 of 23 attempts overall and 4 of 16 from beyond the arc in 29 minutes. While many openly criticized Curry, fans were also quick to remind everyone that Draymond Green wasn’t escaping scrutiny either.

Imago Apr 26, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the fourth quarter of game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Warriors fell to a 4-3 record through their first seven games, sitting in the eighth spot in the Western Conference. Stephen Curry, usually unstoppable against tight defenses, struggled with his handle, giving the opposition unexpected opportunities.

Reflecting on his performance, he said, “Dumb turnovers. There were a couple possessions where, like, the one there was two turnovers in the third quarter, and I came off, got caught in the air, and traveled. They had no options I could have kept dribbling, got off of it, and then you see a split. But the timing’s off, and turn it over, and they get a fast break layup. It’s those type of momentum plays that you see they call timeout, everybody’s going crazy.”

“We do that to other teams, and when I give them possessions like that, it just changes the momentum,” the Splash Bro reflected. The game was well within reach for the Warriors, especially considering they held an 11-point lead midway through the fourth quarter.

In the final quarter, Stephen Curry scored only six points, missing five attempts and a key free throw. Meanwhile, the Warriors’ defense faltered across the game, letting Aaron Nesmith rack up 31 points and six boards.

Speaking on his role as a veteran, Curry reflected on the responsibility to lead by example. “Just be professional, understand what you need to do to get your body, your mind, ready to bring your best self. Um, again, that’s where us as vets, and I look at myself. You’ve got to be able to, you know, demonstrate that, execute it, even if you don’t have it physically that you’re, you know, 10 out of 10, that you’re able to control a game on both ends with your brain,” he said.

Even when his body isn’t firing on all cylinders, Stephen Curry emphasized that leadership and mental control remain non-negotiable for guiding a team through tough stretches.

Notably, Steve Kerr was full of praise for the young players but noticeably reserved when it came to the veterans. “Gui [Santos], Moses [Moody], [Brandin Podziemski], those guys were fantastic,” Kerr said. “They completely flipped the game when I put them in. They did their job, and we just couldn’t close.”

Draymond Green’s missed assists have him on thin ice with Bay Area faithful

Fans didn’t hold back in calling out another veteran’s rough outing. One wrote, “Draymond Green with 1 assist in 4 quarters of play is absolutely f— insane.” On paper, the floor general had eight points on 2-of-5 shooting, grabbed 10 rebounds, and added a single assist. But looking at the bigger picture, there was a silver lining: Dray pulled down a game-high 10 boards on Saturday, moving past Paul Arizin into fifth place on the Bay’s all-time rebounding list with 6,130.

Another fan couldn’t resist chiming in: “Draymond Green jus said f– assisting huh 🧐.” But this isn’t exactly new. Back in 2018, during a tight game against the Clippers, Draymond Green infamously didn’t pass to Kevin Durant with about five seconds left, finishing clutch time with one assist in 43 minutes. By comparison, today, other players made more contributions: Butler had seven assists, Kuminga two, Brandin three, and Buddy four.

One fan summed up the frustration perfectly: “Draymond Green is set to go 2 quarters without an assist or rebound… Nice.” The sentiment was loud and clear, hard to argue with, especially when the Warriors let Aaron Nesmith and Quenton Jackson score career highs of 31 and 25 points, respectively. Pascal Siakam added 27, and allowing three players to hit 25 points each is a recipe for a tough night.

Imago Apr 13, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) looks on against the LA Clippers as overtime expires at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Beyond individual performances, the real issue was the lack of communication and cohesion on key possessions. It was all the more painful because the Warriors once held a double-digit lead with 5:46 left in the fourth, only to surrender a 21-5 run.

A fan didn’t hold back: “Small ball can’t win anymore, trade Draymond Green, Warriors is too small.” The sentiment reflects a hard truth the Warriors discovered during the 2025 playoffs: their once-dominant small-ball approach struggles against top teams when lacking a strong presence in the paint.

Back in the day, going small worked wonders. Green, standing 6-foot-6, could slide into the center position, anchor the defense, and disrupt opposing big men, making the strategy both unique and devastating. But time has taken its toll. At 35, Green can no longer cover as much ground or impact the paint like he used to, leaving the Warriors with a pressing need to rethink their approach and adapt to the modern NBA.

Another fan didn’t mince words: “Draymond Green is hot garbage.” Harsh? Definitely. Accurate? …

The Bay Area’s floor general was undeniably a hot mess during the game. At the 9:13 mark of the fourth quarter, with the Warriors leading 92–85, Green’s frustration boiled over, and he turned his anger toward the officials. Caught on camera, he was seen yelling and arguing with a referee, although the officials remained composed. He avoided an immediate technical, but the moment added fuel to what could’ve been yet another fine for the veteran.