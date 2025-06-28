Stephen Curry Seemingly Certain of Cooper Flagg’s NBA Success Amid Warriors’ Roster Decision

When asked about a skill to add to his artillery, the answer for Cooper Flagg was pretty simple. “Definitely, Steph. Steph’s jump shot. That’s a pretty easy answer,” That’s not the only time that Duke phenom spoke about Stephen Curry. The Warriors’ superstar recently posted an emotional clip from the 2009 draft to motivate the prospects before their big day. And now that the additions are done, Chef Curry made sure to share a throwback photo to encourage the 2025 draft’s overall 1st pick.

The photo, taken years ago at one of Curry’s famed “Curry Camp” youth clinics, carried a caption, “Curry Camp → NBA. Let’s get it! @cooper_flagg.” In another photo on his stories, we can see Flagg able to get past Curry and is ready to score. The third picture, too, is from the workout, where the Maine native has the ball in his hands, eager to dribble away from his opponents. A great confidence booster and a reminder for Cooper Flagg about the hard yards he had put in from Stephen Curry.

Speaking about hard yards, even if the future seems uncertain for Jonathan Kuminga, the Warriors’ front office has added another prospect. “NEWS: Texas Tech’s Chance McMillan has agreed to a deal with the Golden State Warriors, a source told ESPN.” Jonathan Givony revealed the news on X. The 6-3 guard even shared his feelings on joining the Dub Nation. He has agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract and will be part of the Summer League invite, the seventh annual California Classic Summer League at Chase Center.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I’m beyond excited for the opportunity to play with the Golden State Warriors my hometown team and the one I grew up watching,” McMillian said. “It’s a dream come true to suit up for the squad I’ve always looked up to. It’s crazy to think I’m a part of Dub Nation now.” Definitely big news for the Vallejo, California native, who averaged 14.2 points per game in his final season and shot 43.3% of his 3-point shots.

AD

He also helped the Red Raiders to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances in his two seasons with the team. During that time, he drilled 136 3-pointers and also earned the nod for All-Big 12 Second Team (24-25).

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Stephen Curry takes the nostalgia route as nerves for the draft become real

Even though many guaranteed Cooper Flagg to be the number 1 pick, there is no such guarantee for the majority of the young players. Some straight from high school, some take up college basketball, and then certain overseas players aspire to become an NBA star. That’s why Curry added, “Be open to the unexpected. Things will happen to you, and sometimes you won’t see that they’re happening for you.” He captioned the post.

via Imago Apr 26, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates after defeating the Houston Rockets after game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Then he took us down memory lane, as a rather unknown skinny point guard out of Davidson made his mark in the Golden State. “16 years in the league. Grateful for every moment. From being underrated to receiving accolades beyond my wildest dreams. To the next generation hearing their name called tonight: trust the journey. What feels uncertain now might be setting you up for something greater.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Stephen Curry‘s message, no matter the draft order, 1st overall or a 2nd round pick, it’s all about self-confidence. Definitely, the things that any young prospect wants to look at and feel inspired by. After all, the Golden State Warriors’ history books will always have chapters about the contribution and legacy that Curry left behind.