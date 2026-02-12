Stephen Curry Sends Apology to Jonathan Kuminga Over “Ridiculous” Warriors Report With 3-Word Message

In a trade deadline cycle already defined by high-stakes moves, a bizarre report regarding Jonathan Kuminga’s departure from the Golden State Warriors has taken a hilarious turn. Despite the dirty locker room laundry the report was supposed to air, the report sparked a hilarious exchange among former teammates. And it even showed how much Stephen Curry appreciated his former teammate.

As per veteran Bay Area insider, Anthony Slater, the deterioration of Kuminga’s relationship with the franchise had reached level 100 of petty. It detailed a “cordial cold war” between Kuminga and coach Steve Kerr.

Amid more known grievances about playing time, the report claimed that “someone around Kuminga” was allegedly “taking too much food” from the Warriors’ family room. Summarily pinning the strange case of stolen food on the forward who fell out of the team’s graces.

The report sparked a wave of response from almost everyone at the heart of it. JK was the first with 32 crying laughing emojis, one eye roll emoji, and one cold face emoji. But nothing is colder than the, “what else,” he asks.

His question was answered by his OG vet, Stephen Curry in a lighthearted apology to his former teammate. “I’m sorry bro. This is ridiculous Go be Great!”

So far pretty much Kuminga and other Dubs have dismissed the reports with humor. But Curry’s message to “go be great,” dismisses all claims of a fractured locker room.

Jonathan Kuminga left the Warriors on a funny note

Amid all the tension that had been brewing since the offseason, Jonathan Kuminga’s veterans all stood by him. Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler publicly supported him as he waged a war for minutes and later a trade. The Warriors players had made it known that they weren’t going to let tension between JK and the front office affect their chemistry.

The supposed cold war ended when Kuminga and Buddy Hield were traded to the Hawks for Kristaps Porzingis. Yet somehow the trade wouldn’t stop the comedy under the report Curry has declared ‘ridiculous.’

Hield playfully framed his frenemy, Jimmy Butler to take the fall for ‘Foodgate.’ “They lying it was Jimmy,” he claimed, keeping their banter alive. The breakup of the Buddy-Jimmy old married couple trope was the saddest part of this trade. But these lighthearted moments gave Dub Nation some comfort.

Despite the trade ending years of pent-up resentment between player and management, Curry’s response serves as a significant gesture to dismiss the narrative. It signaled that while the professional relationship between Kuminga and the Warriors had reached its expiration date, the personal bond among teammates remained intact.

And hopefully JK and Buddy left the Warriors locker room for Atlanta with a few extra snacks for the road.