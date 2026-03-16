Stephen Curry Sends Clear Message on Injury Return Amid Rumors of Season Shutdown

Rumors about shutting down a superstar often surface when a season begins slipping away. For the Golden State Warriors, that conversation has intensified as their playoff position grows more fragile.

Yet Stephen Curry made one thing clear. He has no intention of sitting out the rest of the season. Speaking to The Athletic, Curry directly addressed the idea that he should simply shut things down and focus on next year. Instead, the two-time MVP emphasized that as long as the Warriors still have something to play for, he plans to fight his way back onto the court.

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“That’s not who we are. If we have stuff to play for, we play. So, I’m working to get back… I know we’re depleted, but the idea of my injury is just getting information by the day of, ‘Can I play safely? Be myself out there and not put myself in danger short term or long term?’ And then we still have stuff to play for.”

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Curry’s stance arrives during one of the longest injury absences of his recent career. The four-time champion has been sidelined since January 30 against the Detroit Pistons, dealing with patellofemoral pain syndrome along with bone bruising in his knee.

Despite the extended absence, the Warriors star remains optimistic about returning.

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“That I’ll play? For sure.”

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Golden State’s current situation explains why the shutdown debate surfaced in the first place. After their latest loss to the New York Knicks, the Warriors fell to 32–34, sitting ninth in the Western Conference. Meanwhile, they trail the Los Angeles Clippers by two games for the eighth spot in the play-in race.

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Even with the setbacks, Curry believes the team still has enough motivation to keep pushing forward. “We’d love to see guys in a playoff series and take a swing. Hopefully, see this team that’s currently constructed healthy for a stretch to learn as much as we can and compete. That’s who we are.”

Golden State has struggled badly during Curry’s absence. The team has now lost five straight games, including the latest defeat that slipped away after a promising start. Against New York, the Warriors built a 21-point lead before eventually falling 110–107. The collapse reflected many of the issues that have defined their recent stretch.

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Still, several young players stepped up. Brandin Podziemski led Golden State with 25 points, while Quinten Post added 22 points. Meanwhile, Gui Santos delivered 20 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists, including 11 points in the fourth quarter.

Warriors navigating injuries while Curry works toward return

Golden State entered the Knicks game severely undermanned. Multiple players were unavailable, forcing the coaching staff to rely heavily on younger contributors and short-term roster additions. Even with the limited lineup, the Warriors managed to control large portions of the game before late mistakes allowed New York to rally.

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The defeat illustrated both sides of the Warriors’ situation. On one hand, the team remains competitive despite the injuries. On the other, closing games without Curry has proven extremely difficult.

Head coach Steve Kerr recently acknowledged how unusual this stretch has been without his star guard. “This is the longest stretch I can remember being without him since — I think it was 2020, when he missed basically the whole season.”

Kerr also made clear how much Curry’s presence changes the team. “Of course. I’m the luckiest coach in the league to coach him.”

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Encouragingly for Golden State, Curry has recently progressed to on-court individual workouts, a significant step forward in his recovery. The team initially announced on March 11 that he would be re-evaluated after at least ten more days.

For now, the Warriors continue navigating a difficult stretch in the standings. However, Curry’s message leaves little room for doubt about his intentions. As long as Golden State still has a chance to compete, the franchise cornerstone plans to return. For Curry, the season is not over yet.